Colin Cowherd points at Jets' "unnecessary" $7,000,000 signing to appease Aaron Rodgers

This off-season, the New York Jets went all-in in their pursuit of a Super Bowl as they traded for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Prior to acquiring Rodgers from the Packers, the Jets signed his former wide receiver Allen Lazard, and his former offensive coordinator in Green Bay, Nathaniel Hackett.

Shortly after arriving in New York, the Jets signed wide receiver Randall Cobb, Rodgers' former teammate; and free-agent running back, Dalvin Cook.

Following all of their big moves made this off-season and Rodgers' torn Achilles injury, the Jets sit at 4-6 and are looking less and less like a playoff team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Radio sports host Colin Cowherd, speaking on The Herd, spoke about the lack of success the Jets have had with their moves and threw jabs at all of the signings. He singled out the Cook signing as an 'unnecessary' one to please Rodgers.

"What Aaron Rodgers said yesterday was basically that it's not on Zach Wilson. I don't think Zach is a very effective quarterback although I do think he would probably be better if he had a better offensive coordinator. Oh wait, they hired Aaron's friend Nathaniel Hackett. Desperate businesses do desperate things.

"So they hired an offensive coordinator who bombed in Denver as a head coach and did not have much of a market. They paid for Randall Cobb, no market, overpaid for Allen Lazard. There was no real market and they signed an unnecessary star running back Dalvin Cook, all to appease Aaron. So the salary cap was clogged up by them. You can feel all the guilt you want but Aaron didn't have a lot of power in Green Bay. He now has it in New York and he flexed."

Expand Tweet

Will New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers play this season?

Aaron Rodgers during New York Jets v New York Giants

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers told host Pat McAfee that he intends on starting practice by his birthday. Rodgers turns 40 on December 2, and many have speculated that he intends to return on December 24 when the Jets host the Washington Commanders.

“I’ve said that I’d love to be trending towards practicing by my birthday."

It would be quite the birthday present for Rodgers and the Jets if the QB does return this season. However, if the Jets lose a few games in the next month and are out of the playoff picture, it is expected that the star signal-caller won't return this season.

Do you think Aaron Rodgers will return this year?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Colin Cowherd, The Herd, Aaron Rodgers, the Pat McAfee Show, and H/T Sportskeeda