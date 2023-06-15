Colin Kaepernick is as divisive of a figure as anyone in the NFL and some would argue that his popularity and infamy rank as high as any player to set foot on the field. Even just a short hashtag response to a social media debate between two politicians is getting hit hard with messages from both sides of the political spectrum.

Gavin Newsom and Kevin McCarthy got into a heated exchange about gun control on Twitter and the ex-quarterback stuck his nose into the fray, drawing a controversial response. Some of the comments were as hostile as it gets. Here's a look at what the former quarterback unleashed:

Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7 #KillingCounty twitter.com/gavinnewsom/st… Gavin Newsom @GavinNewsom



What we need is you to own up to the fact that you represent a district with the highest murder rate in our state -- and you’re doing nothing to address it. Hey Kevin,What we need is you to own up to the fact that you represent a district with the highest murder rate in our state -- and you’re doing nothing to address it. twitter.com/SpeakerMcCarth… Hey Kevin,What we need is you to own up to the fact that you represent a district with the highest murder rate in our state -- and you’re doing nothing to address it. twitter.com/SpeakerMcCarth… #KillingCounty twitter.com/gavinnewsom/st…

The hashtag is in reference to a documentary on Hulu called "Killing County". The documentary featuring Kaepernick as an executive producer centers around Bakersfield, California. According to a trailer explaining the documentary on YouTube, the focus is on the police department and looks at how quick they are to use their weapons in a deadly fashion.

The trailer claims that there are "more than just a couple of bad officers" behind the homicide rate. The documentary interviews people close to those killed by officers and interviews at least one who began to "cross the line."

What is Colin Kaepernick doing today?

No. 7 at 2019 US Open - Day 4

The former 49ers quarterback hasn't been on an NFL field on game day since before most of today's first-graders were born. With seven years between the end of his time with the 49ers and where he is today, many wonder what he's been up to. Aside from working as an executive producer, he's remained active on social media and hasn't fully given up on getting back to the league.

According to CBS via Athlon Sports, the former quarterback still works out five days per week in order to stay ready for the call, should it come.

"My focus is always on what I can do moving forward. What can I do to change my present and my future? So training at 4:30am to be able to have the opportunity to make a [NFL] comeback? Absolutely. That's something I do five days a week still," said Kaepernick.

How well did Colin Kaepernick play in his final season?

Colin Kaepernick NFL Workout

In the win column, his final season (2016) was his ugliest, winning just one of 11 games. However, his production through the air was substantial, throwing for 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. Daniel Jones, who just got a new breakout deal with the Giants, threw for 15 touchdowns and five interceptions last season.

That said, winning appears to be everything for quarterbacks and in Kaepernick's final season, he didn't win. After such a long absence, will the former 49ers quarterback make a return similar to Luke Skywalker for some or Michael Myers for others?

