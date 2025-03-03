"Colts don’t wanna win football games" - NFL fans roast AFC team after reports of targeting Daniel Jones and Trey Lance as QB options

The Indianapolis Colts are in a difficult position with the team as quarterback Anthony Richardson has not been able to live up to his potential since being selected fourth overall in 2023. With the team expected to compete for the playoffs, there has been a feeling that there will be some competition for the starting quarterback spot in Indy.

Ad

ESPN Senior NFL Reporter Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday that the Indianapolis Colts are targeting quarterbacks in the free agent market with Daniel Jones and Trey Lance being the headliners.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL fans were not happy with the reports and mocked the Indianapolis Colts as a result.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Is this a joke? I put a UDFA on Trey Lance pre draft 2021, he's washed out with the 49ers and Cowboys since and now the Colts might want him? The Colts are a lock for a losing record as it is with Anthony Richardson and his 50.6% career completion percentage. I beg the Colts not to do this. They would instantly have the worst QB room in the league." One fan posted on social media

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Neither or these players are phenomenal and are looking at their 3rd team for a reason. Stop it." Another person commented

It seems fans are against the idea of having either Jones or Lance as the potential next quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts.

"Trey Lance is a practice squad player with QB3 upside." Someone wrote under the Dov Kleiman post

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Lance couldn't beat out Cooper Rush to be a QB2 and Jones couldn't hold off Drew Lock. How much cash was in the envelope from their agent?" Another fan pondered

Both Daniel Jones and Trey Lance are unrestricted free agents this offseason and it will be interesting to see what their respective markets look like.

What does this mean for Anthony Richardson in 2025?

The Indianapolis Colts are going to be in a tough position after only being able to have 15 starts in his first two seasons in the NFL. The Colts are looking for a change under center and unless Richardson can be a bit more accurate with his passes, it is going to be difficult to see him as a starting quarterback.

With the rumors of veterans potentially being linked to Indianapolis, Richardson needs to work on getting the football in the right place more often if he wants to remain on the field and not hold the clipboard as the backup quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.