  • “Come back home king” - Raiders fans react to Hunter Renfrow eyeing NFL return in 2025

“Come back home king” - Raiders fans react to Hunter Renfrow eyeing NFL return in 2025

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Mar 28, 2025 20:56 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn
The Las Vegas Raiders could be on the verge of bringing back an old fan favorite. On Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is meeting with his old team to discuss a potential reunion.

On Reddit, Raiders fans offered their thoughts on Renfrow potentially returning to Las Vegas. The news was met with mostly positive feedback.

"Come back home king," a fan wrote.

"If we pickup Renfrow and Coop, I’ll have 2 jerseys to wear again!" a fan wrote.
"Everyone is thinking he gets back on the field but what if they’re bringing him in for a FO/Coaching role? Don’t hate the idea…." another fan said.
A fan praised Renfrow's route-running and posted a video on X.

"Don't want to see anymore sonic rings knocked out of this man. The recycling he is doing off the field is way better than trying to recycle his career on it," said another.
"Hasn’t been the same since he got concussed and fumbled in that AZ OT loss," another fan said.

The Raiders drafted Renfrow in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons with the Raiders, which included a tremendous 2021 campaign in which he hauled in 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

In the following two seasons, however, Renfrow's performance significantly dropped off. He was released by the team last year.

Will Hunter Renfrow be joining the new-look Las Vegas Raiders in 2025?

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn
Should Renfrow re-join the Raiders, he'll join a brand new regime in Las Vegas. Pete Carroll has signed on to be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders this season. He'll be reunited with quarterback Geno Smith to lead the Raiders offense after the organization traded for Smith from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for the 92nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Should Renfrow join the Raiders, he'd be joining a wide receiver room that includes the likes of Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker and more. It will be interesting to see if Las Vegas ultimately decides to reunite with Renfrow and how well he gels with quarterback Smith on the gridiron. The Raiders will attempt to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Edited by Ribin Peter
