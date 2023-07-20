Can you hear that? That's the sound of millions of Washington Commanders fans celebrating that the longtime tenure of Dan Snyder as the team's owner is over.

After months and months of waiting, the NFL finally approved the sale to a group of owners that includes Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris. It is a landmark day for Washington as now it can put all the bad off-field incidents that allegedly involved Snyder behind them.

Commanders fans are no doubt happy, and once the news was announced, they made their feelings clear on Snyder, and one fan has done just that, giving Snyder a parting message:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Eat s**t Dan."

Other NFL fans gave their thoughts on Snyder no longer being the Commanders' owner.

"The only Commanders W ever."

"About damn time."

"It has finally happened - Dan Snyder no longer owns the Washington Football Team…rejoice America!"

"Congrats Washington Fans!"

"Now they can celebrate."

"Commanders fans are finally free!!"

"I'm so happy for you Washington fans."

"Massive W."

"Biggest news in NFL owner history."

So, fans everywhere are celebrating the fact that Snyder is no longer the Commanders' owner, and it now marks the beginning of a fresh start for the NFC East team.

Commanders enter new season with a renewed sense of hope

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

Now that the sale of the franchise is complete, Washington can move forward for the season. Off the field, they are now moving in the right direction, and on the field, they are as well.

With second-year quarterback Sam Howell given first chance at winning the starting job over veteran Jacoby Brissett, Washington's offense, led by new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy are an unknown quantity.

With a stout defense that was ranked in the top 10 last season for points allowed and an offense that many hope will be better than they were under Scott Turner, Washington has reason to be optimistic about the upcoming season.

In the NFC East, many have Washington finishing at the bottom as the Eagles and Cowboys are genuine Super Bowl contenders, while the Giants are thought to again improve.

But what about Washington?

The Commanders have all the pieces to make a playoff push, and with the sale of the team finally done, it is clear skies ahead for the Commanders, which could result in a playoff appearance.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence