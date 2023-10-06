DJ Moore’s fantasy football owners must be throwing parties after a monster game from the Chicago Bears wide receiver. In their Week 5 Thursday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders, he had 230 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Add his eight receptions to the mix, and that’s 49 fantasy points on PPR (points-per-reception) mode and if touchdowns are counted as six points. However, he could have added another touchdown late in the third quarter. However, the officials claimed he stepped out of bounds. Did he?

A controversial out-of-bounds call on DJ Moore has football fans criticizing the officials

With a minute left in the third quarter, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed a pass to Moore near their team’s sideline. Moore dashed toward the end zone after seeing nothing but an open field before him.

Unfortunately, he was ruled out of bounds after a Washington Commanders player tried to trip him. He could have scored a touchdown if the play wasn’t called dead because he had Darnell Mooney blocking for him.

That dubious call had Sharp Football Analysis’ Warren Sharp tweeting:

“hey NFL, show us where DJ Moore stepped out”

His tweet had a football fan commenting:

“He must not like Taylor Swift.”

Another Twitter user said:

“I’m not saying he did or he didn’t, but this angle shows nothing”

Here are other reactions to the out-of-bounds call on DJ Moore during the Bears’ Week 5 Thursday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders.

If Moore wasn’t called out of bounds, he could have a 62-yard touchdown catch in this play. That would have bumped his totals to 292 yards and four touchdowns. If you’re thinking why the Bears traded for him when they gave up the first overall pick this year to the Carolina Panthers, here’s why.

DJ Moore and the Bears finally got a victory

The Bears could have had their first win in 2023 after posting a 28-7 lead against the Denver Broncos in Week 4. However, the Broncos bounced back to steal the victory.

This time, DJ Moore and the Bears won’t be denied. They defeated the Commanders, 40-20, to go 1-4 for the season. They snapped a 14-game losing streak, the longest in franchise history. It’s also their first victory since October 24, 2022.

Aside from Moore, Justin Fields also had a solid game, completing 15 passes for 282 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also added 11 carries for 57 yards. The Bears also won on the day Pro Football Hall of Famer and Bears legend Dick Butkus passed away.

Moore, Fields, and the Bears will try to get their second straight victory against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6.