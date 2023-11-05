Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins faced his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Sunday morning. It was the first of two NFL games that will be played in Germany this season.

As with many NFL games this season, fans were outraged by missed calls by the officials. There was a call in particular where fans felt the Kansas City Chiefs should have been called for illegal hands to the face.

While the Dolphins were on offense, Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was covering wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

A replay of the play was shown during the broadcast, which showed L'Jarius Sneed's hands on Hill's helmet and face mask. Fans on social media weren't surprised for a few reasons.

The top reason is that the officials have missed a few similar calls. The second is that NFL fans feel the Kansas City Chiefs are favored by the league.

Below are some of the comments on the missed penalty made by NFL fans on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tyreek Hill says Tua Tagovailoa isn't 'best QB' but, most accurate to play the game

Tyreek Hill has been critical of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs since he was traded. The wide receiver won a Super Bowl title with the Chiefs but was traded to the Miami Dolphins a year later.

While he has been his team's and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's biggest supporter, he made an interesting comment about him. On Sunday morning, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin interviewed Hill for the NFL Network pre-game show.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver referred to his quarterback as being 'accurate' and said he was saying he was the best. He did support his quarterback by saying that many critics won't admit that they were wrong early in his career.

"I didn't say best.. but most accurate. People don't want to bite the bullet and say 'We were wrong about this guy.'"

Expand Tweet

The wide receiver also promised 12 receptions and over 200 yards for the matchup against his former team. Entering the fourth quarter, he had yet to exceed the 50-yard mark. Not exactly the plan he had in a rematch against his former team.