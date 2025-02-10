  • home icon
"Cooper DeJean and Josh Sweat robbed" - NFL fans refuse to hail Jalen Hurts as Super Bowl MVP despite Eagles QB's heroics

By Orlando Silva
Modified Feb 10, 2025 04:17 GMT
"Cooper DeJean and Josh Sweat robbed" - NFL refuse to hail Jalen Hurts as Super Bowl MVP despite Eagles QB's heroics

After five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and two trips to the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts won his first Vince Lombardi Trophy following a remarkable performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. The AFC team was on a mission to make history but Hurts and Co. stopped them, with the quarterback securing a major honor.

Once the game was over, Hurts was named the Super Bowl LIX MVP. He led the team to a 40-22 win over the defending back-to-back champions, confirming that the Eagles were the best team in the league this season and he belongs to the elite.

Fans had a lot to say about this decision on social media, with some refusing to acknowledge Jalen Hurts as the MVP, even naming players who deserved it more than the quarterback.

"DEJEAN AND SWEAT ROBBED," one fan said.
"The defense deserved the MVP award. Without them, they don't win the game," another fan said.
"Him winning it over Josh Sweat is such a joke," another fan said.

Others questioned the people who made this decision, wondering which game they watched and how they came to the opinion that Hurts was the rightful winner.

"What are they looking at? What game are they watching?" one fan said.
"Got the regular season MVP wrong and got the Super Bowl MVP wrong this season," another fan said.
"Yikes he had a bad game why is he mvp?" another fan wondered.

Jalen Hurts was effective for the Eagles tonight, completing 17 of 22 pass attempts, racking up 221 passing yards and two touchdowns but also getting intercepted once and sacked twice.

More than that, he carried the ball 11 times for 72 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. He stole the show and even connected with DeVonta Smith for a 46-yard touchdown pass to show haters he could throw the football.

Jordan Brand pays homage to Jalen Hurts after Super Bowl LIX win

Months after Jayson Tatum became an NBA champion, Jalen Hurts joined the club of Jordan Brand athletes with championships. The company shared a 30-second video to hype up Hurts' victory against the Chiefs and clap back at haters.

“Some people want to hate everything about Jalen Hurts. Hate that he’s a winning quarterback. Hate that he’s taken the Eagles to the championship game twice in three years. Hate that he’s a complete athlete. And now, they can hate that he’s a champion.”

He wore a pair of Air Jordan 1 "Unbannable" cleats before the game and the brand responded in big fashion.

Edited by Ruth John S
