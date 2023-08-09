The Dallas Cowboys last lifted the Lombardi Trophy in the 1995-96 season. Since then, they have not even made the NFC Championship Game, let alone the Super Bowl.

Despite that, they still remain the most valuable team in the NFL, and by a wide margin, which has left fans feeling baffled.

Recently, Sportico announced the 2023 valuations of every NFL franchise, with the five-time Super Bowl winners ranking far ahead of everyone else, at a staggering $9.2 billion. The next-most valuable team, the New York Giants, is worth $7 billion.

Full valuation: pic.twitter.com/RDnpLVu574 Jerry Jones bought the @cowboys in 1989 for $150 million and they are now worth 61x that at $9.2 billionFull valuation: sportico.com/valuations/tea…

However, Redditors continued to raise doubts over their immense wealth despite their lack of success on the field:

Can Dak Prescott-led Cowboys break the 27-year Super Bowl drought in 2023?

The Dallas Cowboys' inability to advance to the championship round despite some very talented rosters over the years has become one of the biggest jokes in recent NFL history.

Ever since Troy Aikman retired, the likes of Tony Romo and Dak Prescott have tried to uplift the squad to little or no avail.

Dak Prescott has been involved in four of these playoff defeats. The first came in 2016, when he was a rookie and he had just succeeded Romo as the starter. As time expired on that game, Mason Crosby kicked in a 52-yard field goal to eliminate the Cowboys.

But while that may have been painful enough, it pales in comparison to the latest two losses. Both times they lost in embarrassing fashion to their long-time rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, thanks to bad on-field decisions that occurred with seconds remaining in the game.

In 2021, Prescott unsuccessfully attempted to stop the clock with a quarterback slide, only to spike the ball on the next snap and prematurely end the game. Then in 2022, an attempted trick play failed when running back Ezekiel Elliott was tackled after the snap, forcing Prescott to overthrow.

This year, the Cowboys have made some changes. Elliott is gone, replaced as the primary rusher by Tony Pollard, with two-time Super Bowl winner Ronald Jones II and rookie Deuce Vaughn as backups.

The Cowboys have also invested in upgrading their defense - drafting defensive tackle Mazi Smith, extending Trevon Diggs, and acquiring one-time Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.

It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys can finally break their drought this season.