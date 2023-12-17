Cowboys-Bills weather report: What's in store for the Week 15 game?

Sunday's game between Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills features two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

In an attempt to make a second straight landmark victory and maintain their postseason aspirations, the Bills will look to beat the Cowboys on Sunday after an outstanding 20-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

The Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 33–13 last time out in a convincing victory of their own. They are enjoying a winning streak of five games going into the contest, so they are brimming with confidence as they journey north to the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The Cowboys are one victory away from guaranteeing a spot in the NFC postseason once again. As for their opponent on Sunday, the Bills are one of the six teams tied at 7-6 but sit 11th in the AFC.

They still have a chance to win another AFC East championship this season; all they need to do is keep winning and hope that other games go their way.

What is the weather like in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday?

With the frequently severe weather at this time of year, opponents always face a difficult battle when playing in Buffalo.

It turns out that the Cowboys might not have to deal with that kind of weather on Sunday. DallasCowboys.com reports that there will be a 90% probability of rain, a high of 45 to 52 degrees and south winds of up to 15 miles per hour for the game.

Forecasts are subject to change quickly, but right now, the outlook is probably better than Cowboys fans could have imagined.

The Bills last played at Highmark Stadium three weeks ago, when they beat the New York Jets 32–6 despite some unruly weather. Those attending the game will hope for a much better experience this time.

Bills vs Cowboys history: Last 5 matchups

Including regular season and postseason games, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys have faced off 13 times overall.

Against the Bills, the Cowboys have an overall record of 8-5. Although Buffalo is on a two-game winning run versus Dallas, the Cowboys have a 3-2 record in their previous five meetings with the Bills.

The results of their previous five games are listed below:

1. The Bills beat the Cowboys 26-15 on the road on November 28, 2019.

2. The Bills beat the Cowboys 16-6 at home on December 27, 2015.

3. The Cowboys beat the Bills 44-7 at home on November 13, 2011.

4. The Cowboys beat the Bills on the road 25-24 on October 8, 2007.

5. The Cowboys beat the Bills at home 10-6 on November 09, 2005.

NFL Week 15: How to watch Bills vs Cowboys live?

On Sunday, at 4:25 p.m. ET, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys will play in one of the most eagerly awaited games of the week at Highmark Stadium.

FOX will broadcast the game nationwide. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will call the action from the sidelines while Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (color analyst) will call the action from the commentary booth.

NFL+ allows fans of the NFL who don't have access to Fox to watch the game live on their phones or tablets. The following highlights all of the details on how to watch the game:

Date and Time: Sunday, Dec. 17 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporters)

Live stream: NFL+, FuboTV, DAZN (Canada)