The 2023 version of the Dallas Cowboys is one that for many is right in the thick of the Super Bowl conversation. With the additions of Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore, coupled with defensive tackle Mazi Smith, many have high hopes for Dallas.

But some of their fans don't. There is still a lingering stench from the last two playoff losses to the San Francisco 49ers and with Dak Prescott as the quarterback. Many feel that the Cowboys won't win a Super Bowl.

In a Reddit post, one fan asked if Dallas will indeed get over their 30-year NFC Championship drought in 2023. One fan responded saying that it won't happen until owner Jerry Jones is no longer in power.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Dallas won't ever see a ring until Jerry's dead."

Other Cowboys fans chimed in with their thoughts about the team's chances to reach the NFC Championship game.

We can see that not many have high hopes for what the 2023 version of Dallas can do, despite the NFC being a rather weak conference outside of Philadelphia and San Francisco.

What are the expectations for the Cowboys in 2023?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas v San Francisco

After the offseason the franchise has had, one should think Dallas could be right in the Super Bowl conversation. They haven't lost any players of note (Zeke aside) and have added Cooks and Gilmore while Mazi Smith looks to shore up the run defense, which was a big problem last season.

The NFC East will be a tough task this season as all teams have improved this offseason. The Eagles have lost around eight starters and have new coordinators, while the Giants and Commanders have upgraded their rosters and Washington has added Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator.

For Dallas, with a roster that is built to win now and a new offensive scheme under head coach/play-caller Mike McCarthy, some are excited about what the Cowboys could do this season, despite the back-to-back playoff losses to the 49ers.

Just not this section of Reddit fans who think that the season is over before it has even begun.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes