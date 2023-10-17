Cowboys fans believe Mike McCarthy was looking at “dinner specials on the play sheet” after almost blowing 20-17 win over Chargers

Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott needed a win on Monday Night Football like someone in a desert needs water. Heading into the game, analysts called it an indicator of the type of team Dallas is. Some even believed their playoff hopes would be questioned if they couldn't defeat the Chargers.

The Chargers came in with the 32nd passing defense and 32nd in yards allowed per game. As such, the game would reveal everything about the Cowboys' offense. Cowboys fans didn't like what they saw, and Cowboys haters loved it. Taking to Twitter/X, fans railed against Mike McCarthy's massive playsheet, comparing it to a laminated menu at a restaurant. Here's a look at the avalanche of anger directed at the head coach:

Mike McCarthy gets primetime break following narrow victory over Justin Herbert

If it seems like the Cowboys have been on primetime every week since the season started, that's because it nearly is the case. In six weeks of action, the team has been treated to three primetime contests. They played the New York Giants in Week 1, the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

Following the game, the team will get a lengthy break from the spotlight in addition to a bye. The team is on their bye now and will return for five straight contests outside of the primetime windows. They'll play the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders without a slot in the evening.

That said, the team does get a slot on Thanksgiving, although it isn't a typical primetime showing. Then, to close the year, they have three primetime games from November 30th until the end of the season.

In total, the team has received seven primetime games this season, including Thanksgiving. One could argue that the Jacksonville Jaguars own the "London" slot and the Cowboys own the primetime evening slot.

The Chiefs, Chargers, Bills and Cowboys have the most primetime games in the league with at least six. The Washington Commanders, who share the division with the Cowboys, have the least at one, per The Football USA.