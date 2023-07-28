Dak Prescott was reportedly targeted by Peyton Manning to be one of the players featured in Season 2 of "Quarterback" on Netflix. Season 1 has officially been completed and quickly emerged as a massive success, so casting ideas for the next season are already in the works. While the Dallas Cowboys superstar is an interesting choice, he apparently declined the offer.

The popular show on the streaming service is produced by Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, who has a major say in which players will be featured in the series. He will reportedly not get his preference of starring Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys quarterback recently gave a simple explanation about why he declined the offer:

“I get enough media. This team gets enough coverage.”

Prescott is fairly accurate in his explanation, as the Cowboys are one of the most popular NFL teams, both by fan base as well as media coverage. Regardless, his choice to avoid this opportunity resulted in many disappointed fans calling him out on Reddit.

As many NFL fans pointed out, just because Dak Prescott thinks the Cowboys get more than enough media coverage, that doesn't mean owner Jerry Jones agrees. Jones has been a branding master ever since he bought the Cowboys in 1989 as well as one of the pioneers of making the NFL the multi-billion dollar entity it is today. One of the ways he did so was through licensing and media deals.

Nevertheless, at least for now, Prescott will not join the cast of the show. Cincinnati Bengals superstar Joe Burrow also declined the offer for Season 2. The first season featured Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota and was a huge hit with NFL fans. Apparently that's not enough to convince some of the other top quarterbacks to do the show.

Dak Prescott remains focused on 2023 NFL season

Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys' singular focus for the 2023 NFL season is to win a Super Bowl ring, and Jerry Jones won't hesitate to let the world know it. They moved one step closer to their goal last year, advancing to the second round of the NFL Playoffs.

One way Dak Prescott believes he can help the Cowboys take another step forward is by reducing his interceptions. He uncharacteristically threw 17 of them in 2022, but recently claimed that won't happen again this year.