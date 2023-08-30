NFL
  • Cowboys fans happy after Will Grier secures practice squad spot with Joe Burrow’s Bengals: “He really deserved that” 

By Robert Gullo
Modified Aug 30, 2023 19:40 GMT
will Grier, left, Joe Burrow, right
Following the Trey Lance trade, the Dallas Cowboys released backup quarterback Will Grier. Grier was a member of the Cowboys for the past two seasons, and his unprecedented release shocked the entire NFL fraternity.

After becoming a free agent, Grier was picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals on August 30. The Bengals are currently dealing with an issue at quarterback, as Joe Burrow will not start the season due to a strained calf in the off-season.

The Bengals' current backup quarterback is Jake Browning, and Grier will likely battle with him for the backup quarterback position.

Grier had an impressive Week 3 preseason game as he completed 29 out of 35 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

NFL fans react to the Cincinnati Bengals signing Will Grier after he was cut by the Dallas Cowboys

NFL fans were happy for Will Grier upon being signed by the Cincinnati Bengals after being released.

Here is how fans reacted:

Will Grier has yet to see much of the football field throughout his career

Will Grier during Seattle Seahawks v Dallas Cowboys
Grier will be entering his fifth NFL season this Fall. He was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

He was one of the best quarterbacks coming out of the 2019 NFL Draft class, as he had a strong two seasons at West Virginia in 2018 and 2019.

He threw for 71 touchdowns, and over 7,200 yards in the two-year span.

Similarly, he started two games during his rookie season and completed 28 out of 52 passes for 228 yards, zero touchdowns, and four interceptions.

After two seasons with Carolina, Grier spent the next two seasons as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. He never saw the field during the regular season and was eventually released after the team acquired Trey Lance.

He now has the chance to be the No. 2 quarterback in Cincinnati.

