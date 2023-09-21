The Dallas Cowboys' hype train has come to a screeching halt as cornerback Trevon Diggs is out for the season with an ACL injury suffered in practice Thursday. Diggs was a key member of Dan Quinn's defensive unit, but if there is a silver lining, the Cowboys have depth in the secondary.

The defense has been superb through the first two games of the season, only allowing 10 points, sacking the quarterback 10 times and just all-round creating havoc.

But now, the defense has lost one of its best players for the year, and it has left some Cowboys fans searching for answers.

Cowboys fans stunned after Trevon Diggs injury

It was really the only thing that could derail Dallas (2-0) this season, and while the Cowboys have one of the NFL's best defenses, without Diggs, they lose something on the back end.

One Dallas fan thinks the franchise is straight-up cursed:

"We’re actually cursed."

Other Cowboys fans gave their thoughts on the All-Pro's season-ending injury.

It is horrible news for the Cowboys' defense, as they looked like something special was being built. But if they are to end their now infamous NFC Championship and Super Bowl drought, it will be without Trevon Diggs.

Trevon Diggs' injury a blow for Cowboys Super Bowl hopes?

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

Naturally, the first thought is that Dallas' Super Bowl hopes are over, but the Cowboys are OK for bodies at the cornerback position.

Let's not forget, DaRon Bland, who is in his second NFL season, led Dallas in interceptions last year with five, and add to that, Jourdan Lewis is also back and is expected to see some game time against the Arizona Cardinals.

Of course, neither Bland or Lewis are in Diggs' stratosphere, but there is ample coverage to help alleviate the loss of Trevon Diggs.

Dan Quinn will no doubt be scheming to see how he can incorporate Lewis and Bland into the mix as Lewis will likely play in the slot and Bland outside.

Additionally, there is still Stephon Gilmore on the other side of the field, too, so Dallas isn't lost for options.

It's a blow to lose Trevon Diggs for the season, but this Dallas defense has enough bodies to cover in his absence. It won't be the same, but the Cowboys defense will still be one of the NFL's best.