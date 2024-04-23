The Dallas Cowboys have had an indifferent offseason, largely due to their own decisions, as several starters, along with multiple rotational players, were allowed to leave in free agency.

Only linebacker Eric Kendricks has been acquired by the team, which has seen the fanbase question exactly what the franchise is doing. The contracts of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb don't appear any closer to getting done and due to their inactivity in free agency, they have left themselves needing to hit on all draft picks.

That's exactly what Jerry Jones is hoping for as he stated in his pre-draft press conference that the team is "all-in" on the draft. This of course annoyed Cowboys fans, with one stating that he can't believe Jerry actually said those words.

"No way he intentionally said this. If he did we are cooked.

Other Dallas fans gave their thoughts on Jerry's odd comments.

"I would hope you were ALL IN on the draft lmao," one fan posted.

"Let's just ban him from saying all-in again," another wrote.

"All in on fans to buy more gear and tickets," a fan posted.

Jerry's comments have clearly struck a nerve with Dallas fans, who appear to have had enough of him this offseason.

"Hate this guy," a fan posted.

"What a troll job," another wrote.

"I've grown to hate being a Cowboys fan," one fan posted.

Fans appear fed up with the franchise's work this offseason as it looks like Dallas will have a very bad roster, on paper at least than last year.

Pitting Cowboys' free agency moves vs rest of NFC East

Looking at how Dallas fared against the other NFC East teams this offseason, it's evident that the franchise had the least successful offseason.

While Dallas signed only Eric Kendricks, numerous players departed from the team.

The Washington Commanders signed Bobby Wagner, Austin Ekeler, Dorance Armstrong, Nick Allegretti, Tyler Biadasz, Frankie Luvu and Marcus Mariota just to name a few.

The New York Giants saw Saquon Barkley leave for the Philadelphia Eagles but signed Devin Singletary, Jon Runyan, and Jermaine Eluemunor.

Then the Eagles, who signed Barkley and saw Haason Reddick be moved on, brought in Bryce Huff and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson as starters.

Dallas has had a subpar offseason in comparison to the other NFC East teams. The apparent lack of effort to bolster the roster raises doubts about the Cowboys' ability to make a deep playoff run in their current state.