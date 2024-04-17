Royce Freeman has found a new home with the Cowboys and it is fair to say that Dallas fans are not giving him the most rousing welcome. The running back, who is now in the veteran journeyman stage of his career and last played for the Los Angeles Rams, will be tasked with contributing from the offensive backfield.

That part of the roster was looking perilously vacant after the free agency after Tony Pollard left to sign for the Tennessee Titans. Instead of replacing him with Derrick Henry, whose place their former player was taking, or someone of a similar caliber, the Cowboys chose to not make any moves at the time. With Ezekiel Elliott also having left for the New England Patriots a year prior, suddenly there was no running back of note for Dallas.

Therefore, one always assumed that a running back would be something for Jerry Jones to focus on either prior to or during the 2024 NFL Draft. And now he has done so by signing Royce Freeman.

The running back has been in the NFL since 2018 and, although an otherwise fine ambassador of his profession, has accumulated only 1,790 yards to date. He has 10 career touchdowns, eight of which came in the first two seasons when he was with the Denver Broncos.

Royce Freeman averages 3.8 yards per carry and last played a full season of games in 2020. Barring his rookie season, he has never had a season where he has rushed for more than 500 yards. He has been on four teams in his career, including three in the last three years, and Dallas will be his next destination.

It is also unlikely that the Cowboys are getting a dual-threat receiving option with Royce Freeman as he has a total of 80 yards and 1 receiving touchdown in his NFL career. All of this was too much for the Cowboys fans to stomach and they took to X to express their disappointment. Here are some of the reactions from the platform.

Others responded to the whole sage by mocking owner Jerry Jones, who had earlier said that he was going to go all-in for the Super Bowl this season. Here is a selection of some of those responses from the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Royce Freeman might not be what the Cowboys fans wanted but that is what they might need

We have highlighted the reasons for Cowboys fans not being enthused by Royce Freeman's arrival. However, anyone hoping for a blockbuster veteran running back when they have to give contracts to Dak Prescott, Micah Richards, and CeeDee Lamb was probably being too optimistic.

That is one position that will likely be filled up with a rookie running back picked up later in the draft. However, a young player will need guidance even if he is the primary rusher. Royce Freeman, who has been around this league since 2018, might be the perfect candidate to provide that.

