San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa has missed the entire training camp and preseason as he was working on a new deal with the franchise.

With the season opener only a few days away, Bosa still didn't report back to practice, and many were worried about his status for Week 1. However, that isn't the case anymore as the team and the player have agreed on a new blockbuster deal.

Nick Bosa contract breakdown:

Nick Bosa:

As per Adam Schefter, Bosa has signed a five-year extension with $170 million. Out of it $122 million is guaranteed, and the San Francisco 49ers is the highest-paid defensive player in the history of the NFL.

After Bosa, it is now assumed that Chris Jones will get his deal worked soon as well. Moreover, the amount of money that the 49ers paid their star player could hurt the Dallas Cowboys as well.

Micah Parsons will be eligible to get an extension next season, and there is a high probability that he will get paid more than what Bosa got paid. Here's how the Cowboys fans reacted to Bosa's extension:

Nick Bosa is crucial to 49ers success

Nick Bosa:

Bosa won the defensive player of the year award last season and is currently without a doubt the best player at his position. The 49ers collectively have a very good defense, and Bosa is a huge part of it.

Without him it would have been tough for the 49ers to compete for the Super Bowl, but now that he is back, they are once again a strong contender to win it all.

Last season Bosa finished with 41 solo tackles, 10 assists and 18.5 sacks in 16 games.