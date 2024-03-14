Cowboys great Michael Irvin "disappointed" over team losing out on Derrick Henry signing

The Dallas Cowboys have been eerily quiet as free agency has opened, and the franchise missed out on running back Derrick Henry. The former Tennessee Titans star signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, much to the disappointment of Michael Irvin.

After coming off yet another poor playoff loss, many thought the franchise was in a good position to reload the clip and go again, but free agency so far has been nothing more than a letdown for the fans.

For Irvin, when Henry was made available by the Titans, it seemed logical that the Cowboys would be interested, given their need for a physical running back - but as per Henry, Dallas didn't even call.

Irvin said on Thursday's episode of FS1's "Undisputed":

"I was disappointed in losing Derrick, and disappointed because with the way the season ended. I was going to need some kind of hope, Derrick Henry was that hope."

Irvin likely wasn't the only one linked to the Cowboys who wanted a glimmer of hope for the season ahead. Dallas' free agency has been about signing players on its own roster with an eye toward the contract extensions of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons.

Cowboys set themselves behind the eight ball over slow free agency

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas, in general, isn't one to be big on players in free agency and pull out the credit card. After last year's poor playoff exit, there was a thought that the team would be a little more proactive.

Instead, its front office sat on its hands, and it wasn't until near the end of Day 3 of free agency that linebacker Eric Kendricks signed a one-year deal.

Henry's deal with the Ravens was only a two-year, $16 million contract, which many thought was easily doable for Dallas, but yet not even a call was made.

"Baltimore had shown the most interest and I'm somewhere I wanted to be," Henry said Thursday. "I was glad that we got it done. But the Cowboys never called at all."

Zack Moss was another running back who only signed a two-year, $8 million deal, which was too rich for Dallas, and as time went on, a free agent after free agent was taken off the board.

Now, with several roster holes to fill after losing a host of starters, Dallas has to fill them basically all in the upcoming draft and by signing bargain-free agents.

In an offseason that has been as turbulent as one can remember, Dallas has been slow in sealing moves while others are making a concerted effort to strengthen their rosters.