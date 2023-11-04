Brandon Aubrey has been a revelation for the Dallas Cowboys this season. After last year saw Brett Maher struggle to convert points for them towards during the playoffs, they needed a more reliable person taking over that role.

Given that the kicker had not played football in college, instead excelling in soccer, it was a risky choice to make. They took him based only on his USFL experience with the Birmingham Stallions. He performed well with them and converted 14 of his 15 field goal attempts and 35 PATs as they won the 2023 championship with his team.

Now, the Cowboys have been handsomely rewarded for their enterprising choice as Brandon Aubrey has knocked in 18 straight field goals to being his NFL career. He is now tied with Browns kicker Travis Coons, who did the same in 2015. If he can score another field goal in their next game, he will hold the record. For his performances, he was also the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

But what was lesser known was that the kicker's bio does not speak about his football records. Instead, it boasts about his professional soccer career and his experience in computer science. It also lists his experience as a software development engineer. It is quite an impressive resume to have.

And fans could not help but comment on it.

Brandon Aubrey's resume has fans reeling

NFL fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate Brandon Aubrey's achievements on and off the football field. Some said that it was a clear indication that the nerds have won. Here are some of the best responses.

Is the Cowboys kicker the biggest nerd in the NFL?

If the nerds have won, then the question must be asked if Brandon Aubrey is the ruler of them all? But we can find at least one other person who might have a claim to that fame.

Joshua Dobbs began this season with the Arizona Cardinals as their quarterback as he filled in for the injured Kyler Murray. Now, he has been traded to the Minnesota Vikings to cover for Kirk Cousins, who is out with a torn Achilles for the year.

He had a perfect 4.0 grade point average was named to the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll during his time at the University of Tennessee, where he majored in aerospace engineering. That is one impressive achievement for any person, never mind a professional football player.