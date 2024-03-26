Cowboys labeled "one of the most incompetent" in the world as fans lose patience over Dak Prescott contract extension saga

The Dallas Cowboys are set to let quarterback Dak Prescott play this season on the final year of his contract.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that the Cowboys and Prescott are under a mutual agreement that his contract will not be adjusted before the start of the 2024 season. Prescott will have a big cap hit of $55.4 million this season while carrying a $40.4 million in dead salary if the team doesn't extend him.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that the team is 'locked and loaded' into Prescott's contract this season:

"We are where we are. We have our contract. We're locked and loaded for this year, and we can see as we move along how we are thinking."

Many thought Dallas would extend Prescott to help lower its cap number for this season, giving the team more wiggle room to sign other players, or potentially trade for others. It'll be more strapped with its cash and spending this offseason by not extending/adjusting Prescott's contract.

NFL fans react to the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott

Dallas fans seem to have mixed opinions on the team announcing that Dak Prescott will play this season on the final year of his contract without an extension.

Some think that the Dallas front office is making a terrible decision to not extend or adjust Prescott's contract before the start of the season. Others are fine with not making Prescott one of of the highest-paid quarterbacks with a new contract.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Will the Dallas Cowboys re-sign Dak Prescott in 2025?

Dak Prescott during the NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

As things currenty stand, Dak Prescott is set to become a free agent next offseason.

Prescott has been Dallas' quarterback for the past eight seasons after being drafted by the team in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

He's been their franchise quarterback since his rookie season, when he took over for an injured Tony Romo.

While Prescott has been a quality starter for Dallas, he hasn't had much playoff success. He's led them to five playoff appearances but has only won two games, with a 2-5 career postseason record.

Dallas may want to see more postseason success from Prescott before it decides to make him one of the highest, if not the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. It really seems as if Prescott will be a on 'prove it' kind of deal.