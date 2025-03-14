Cowboys legend advises Colorado star Travis Hunter to play as WR rather than CB in NFL

Travis Hunter is one of the most intriguing prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class following his incredible college football career. His rare athletic talents allowed him to play on both sides of the football at an elite level, resulting in him winning the Heisman trophy last year.

He also won the Chuck Bednarik award for being voted the Defensive Player of the Year, so, many around the league have suggested that he should enter the NFL as a defensive back. Former wide receiver and Dallas Cowboys legend Dez Bryant apparently disagrees with this idea, pushing the prospect to play on offense instead.

As a former wide receiver himself, it makes sense why Bryant would rather see Hunter play the same position. Most assume that Hunter will only be able to excel at one position in the NFL. For what's worth, Hunter has yet to reject the idea of continuing to be a two-way player.

What makes this entire situation even more interesting is that his head coach with Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders, cemented his legacy by playing both ways in the NFL. His primary position was that of a cornerback, but he also played wide receiver, as well as serving as a punt and kick returner.

Sanders is widely accepted as an absolute legend, and while his accomplishments as a defensive back are among the greatest of all-time, his versatile contributions on other sides of the football are what sets him apart.

Travis Hunter could potentially follow in his footsteps by ignoring the general feedback about it not being a wise decision and set a new standard for NFL prospects.

Travis Hunter's outlook as potential two-way player in NFL

Travis Hunter is currently projected to be among the top overall picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Many assume that he will play as a cornerback, but he himself has continued to leave the door open to proceed as a two-way player.

He more than succeeded in doing so during his college career, leading the Big 12 Conference last year with 96 receptions and 15 touchdowns, while also being named the Defensive Player of the Year.

Despite most around the NFL advising him to pick just one of his two positions to increase his overall chances of success, the dynamic prospect may look to do something game-changing instead.

The most relevant example in current sports is probably Shohei Ohtani, who is a rare two-way MLB player who serves as a batter and a pitcher. Ohtani has risen to a new level of fame and fortune, so maybe Hunter will approach his own sport with a similar high-risk, high-reward gamble.

