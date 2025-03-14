“Cowboys love their washed RBs” - NFL fans troll Dak Prescott’s team for agreeing on deal with Miles Sanders in free agency

NFL fans made fun of Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys after reports emerged of Miles Sanders agreeing to a deal in free agency.

Ad

The Cowboys let Rico Dowdle walk in free agency as he agreed to a deal with the Carolina Panthers. Dallas has since agreed to deals with Javonte Williams and now added Miles Sanders, which fans are confused about.

Comment byu/mastermind208 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Cowboys love their washed RBs," a fan wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Just embarrassing," a fan added.

Fans are confused with the Cowboys letting Dowdle walk to sign Williams and Sanders.

Comment byu/mastermind208 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Ad

"Miles couldn't do anything consistent behind a top 10 OL in Charlotte, doubt he accomplishes much behind a bottom 10 OL in Dallas," a fan added.

"This is such a Cowboys signing," a fan wrote.

Cowboys fans don't like the move to sign Sanders as they believe there were better options available.

Comment byu/mastermind208 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Ad

"Cowboys forever mediocre. D-Law was right," a fan wrote.

"cowboys assembling all the washed RBs like an infinity gauntlet," a fan added.

Sanders rushed for 205 yards on 55 carries for two touchdowns with the Panthers last season.

Cowboys hosting top running back Ashton Jeanty on top-30 visit

Although Dallas has signed Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams, the Cowboys have been linked to drafting Ashton Jeanty 12th overall.

Ad

The Cowboys played host to Jeanty for a top-30 visit, showing they have interest in the Boise State star running back.

Jeanty has also shown interest in being drafted by the Cowboys, as he said it would be special to play there.

"I think it would be dope, a lot of great people there, a lot of talented players," Jeanty said, via Cowboys team website. "Potentially to be a part of that, I think that would be a great opportunity. ...

Ad

"It would be special, growing up in Frisco, spending a lot of time out there, I think it would be cool to have the star on my helmet again. Playing for Lone Star, I had a star on my helmet as well, so it would be a dope moment if that were to happen."

Ad

However, if the Cowboys don't draft Jeanty, they will have a backfield duo of Sanders and Williams in 2025.

Javonte Williams rushed for 513 yards and four touchdowns on 139 carries with the Denver Broncos last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.