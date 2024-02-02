Quarterback Dak Prescott and his Dallas Cowboys squad were shockingly eliminated from the playoffs in the Wild Card round by the Green Bay Packers. On Friday morning, the quarterback shared an interesting post on his X account.

It was a promotional photo for Super Bowl LVIII featuring the logos of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. The quarterback, who doesn't share much on social media received a lot of questions from fans about his intentions with this post.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dak Prescott also turned off the replies on the post which had fans even more puzzled as they were forced to re-share the post to comment. Some accused the quarterback of suffering from CTE, a serious brain condition that is caused by trauma to the brain.

Others thought he was trying to manifest his opportunity to reach the Super Bowl next season. While there is no known reason for the post to be shared by the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, which allows the theories by NFL fans to continue.

Below are some of the comments by NFL fans on the post:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jerry Jones didn't commit to extending QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to sign quarterback Dak Prescott to a contract extension this offseason. The quarterback led the Cowboys to an NFC East title but a 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers, where the team clearly wasn't in sync, may have changed that.

Earlier this week, longtime Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones was asked about an extension for Prescott. Jones didn't fully commit to extending the quarterback and reiterated his previous statement of his faith in Prescott:

"Dak has done nothing to change my mind about any promise for the future. I think I've said that we will go as far as Dak takes us in the playoffs. Remember that. We will go as far as Dak takes us. And that is how far we went. That doesn't change a thing. We'll go as far as Dak takes us."

Expand Tweet

Jones' take on the Cowboys going 'as far as he can take them' doesn't sound promising. The Cowboys haven't made an appearance in the NFC Championship game since January 1996. If Jerry Jones truly believes that Prescott won't be able to take them further, a contract extension may not be in his future.