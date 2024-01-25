The 2023 NFL MVP award will officially come down to the five finalists that were recently named. Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, Brock Purdy, and Christian McCaffrey are eligible for the award and will be on the annual NFL Honors show. Jackson is currently listed as the favorite, but that doesn't necessarily mean he will win.

All five superstars have their case for why they deserve to be named the 2023 NFL MVP. However, some fans were not pleased with Dak Prescott being one of the finalists. Many of them roasted the Dallas Cowboys quarterback on X for being included when they don't think he even belongs on the final list.

Here's what some fans tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many of those who oppose Prescott as a candidate to win the 2023 NFL MVP award pointed toward his postseason failures. This year, the Dallas Cowboys were upset by the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

While this is disappointing for his overall legacy, the postseason has no impact on the outcome of MVP voting. The AP votes for the award, and it is based on the regular season alone. This is why Prescott is a finalist after having a dominant season for the Cowboys.

Prescott ranked among the top three quarterbacks in the NFL this season in many important categories. Some of these were yards, touchdowns, completion percentage and passer rating. He also helped the Cowboys win the NFC East division with a solid 12-5 record. This gives him a shot at winning the award, though he is a long shot behind Lamar Jackson.

2023 NFL MVP odds

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has emerged as the clear favorite to be named the 2023 NFL MVP after his spectacular season. The Baltimore Ravens own the best record in the NFL this year. They dominated other top teams, including the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.

Although Dak Prescott is currently the second favorite based on his betting odds, he is a significant long shot. He leads Brock Purday and Josh Allen by a considerable amount, while Christian McCaffrey has the longest odds of the five finalists.

Here's how the five candidates stack up, according to their odds at the FanDuel sportsbook:

Lamar Jackson (-20000) Dak Prescott (+1600) Brock Purdy (+2500) Josh Allen (+3000) Christian McCaffrey (+5000)