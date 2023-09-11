"Cowboys winning Super Bowl" - Dallas fans hail Dak Prescott's crew after embarrassing Giants 40-0 in season opener

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have been the brunt of jokes over the last two seasons because of disappointing playoff finishes. Ironically, the San Francisco 49ers eliminated them during the 2021 and 2022 playoffs.

As they start anew in 2023, they’ve made a bold statement by whipping their division rivals New York Giants in Week 1. It wasn’t just any victory because the Cowboys showed dominance in all three phases of the game.

Fans are already hailing Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys as Super Bowl LVIII champions

The Cowboys humiliated the Giants at MetLife Stadium to open their 2023 campaign, 40-0. They were already up 26-0 by halftime, forcing thousands of Giants fans to leave early as rain continued to pour.

The impressive result had one Cowboys fan predicting:

“Cowboys winning Super Bowl gn”

A fellow fan of “America’s Team” chimed in:

“Dallas Cowboys treating game 1 like they’re playing a D3 school 💀”

Here are other reactions to the emphatic 2023 opening weekend victory by Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys crushed the Giants on opening night

The Cowboys completely dominated their bitter NFC East rivals from the get-go. Their special teams got them on the board first after cornerback Noah Igbinoghene returned a blocked kick for a 58-yard touchdown. Brandon Aubrey missing the point-after kick was a consolation for the struggling Giants.

However, he made up for the mistake by putting the Cowboys up 9-0 in the first quarter via a 21-yard field goal conversion. A minute later, DaRon Bland returned an interception for a 22-yard touchdown to make it 16-0.

The Giants were down 26-0 by halftime after another Aubrey field goal and a two-yard touchdown run by Tony Pollard. The Cowboys running had the only points for both sides in the third quarter after completing a one-yard TD run.

Finally, Dak Prescott found KaVontae Turpin for a seven-yard fourth-quarter touchdown to settle the score at 40-0 with over 11 minutes left in the game. The Giants had no answer for the high-powered Dallas offense, which gained 265 yards.

The vaunted Cowboys defense also showed up, sacking Daniel Jones seven times. Osa Odighizuwa and Dorance Armstrong had two sacks each, while Chauncey Golston, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Micah Parsons had one each. Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore also made an interception.

The Giants’ 40-0 defeat is the second-worst Week 1 loss in NFL history. NBC's Sunday Night Football anchor Mike Tirico shared that the Cleveland Browns hold the infamous distinction after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1999, 43-0.