Michael Gallup got a grilling from Cowboys fans after he dropped multiple catches in their Monday Night Football game against the Chargers. One of them was particularly egeregious with the game tied at 7-7 in the first half. It was perfectly thrown ball and should have been a touchdown. Instead, it was dropped and kept the score tied.

It was incredibly frustrating for observers because there was a chance for Dallas to extend their lead. In fact, it was not just Michael Gallup as all their receivers struggled near the endzone, their only touchdown came off of a Dak Prescott rush. This keeps up a theme of the Cowboys to struggling this season to finish of their ventures into the redzone.

Fans piled on to the whole situation and were unsparing of the receiver.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fans frustrated by Cowboys' Michael Gallup against Chargers on MNF

NFL fans took apart Michael Gallup on X, formerly known as Twitter. Some Cowboys fans lamented that it could have been a seven-point swing had he caught the ball. The Chargers fans were, meanwhile, thankful that they were playing against a team whose targeted received kept dropping balls. Here are some of the best reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Did the Cowboys make a mistake letting Amari Cooper go?

A lot of Dallas fans were furious with Jerry Jones for letting Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and keeping Michael Gallup instead.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Against the San Francisco 49ers yesterday, he had 108 yards on just four receptions. Last year, where the Cowboys receiver had 424 yards in 14 games, the Browns player got 1,160 in 17. Even when they were together in Dallas in 2021, Cooper had 865 yards in 15 games, whereas Gallup got 445 yards only.

Such stats are sure to make any Dallas fan feel blue. But the truth is that with the emergence of CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys decided to go ahead and release the wide receiver. They decided to keep their veterans on the offensive line and give Dak Prescott protection and settle for the younger receiver.

But after the multiple drops today, people are revisiting the decision. Especially with Dak Prescott getting a reputation since last season of throwing interceptions, it is imperative that his receivers haul in the catches that they get. If the responsibility for the 42-10 loss last week to the San Francisco 49ers was the quarterback's fault, the issues today were solely down to his tools malfunctioning on the field.