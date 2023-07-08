Taylor Swift has found herself in the headlines on her record-breaking Eras tour this year. The Grammy Award-winning singer is now connected to a Cowboys writer via a theory linked to her. The writer noted that the last time head coach Mike McCarthy won a Super Bowl was when Swift released her album 'Speak Now' in 2010.

It's important to note that the pop star released 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' this month. McCarthy led the Packers to the Super Bowl in the 2010 season and the writer senses that Dallas could win it all this upcoming season. Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the interesting theory:

Elon Zuckerberg - Top 0.01% Pants Shitters @dltnzaunbrecher twitter.com/rjochoa/status… RJ Ochoa @rjochoa



Mike McCarthy’s team won the Super Bowl after falling short season prior where they had 5 losses and total points scored in 460s.



Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys fell short last year with 5 losses and scored 467 points. Last time Taylor Swift released an album titled Speak Now:Mike McCarthy’s team won the Super Bowl after falling short season prior where they had 5 losses and total points scored in 460s.Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys fell short last year with 5 losses and scored 467 points. twitter.com/taylorswift13/… Last time Taylor Swift released an album titled Speak Now:Mike McCarthy’s team won the Super Bowl after falling short season prior where they had 5 losses and total points scored in 460s.Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys fell short last year with 5 losses and scored 467 points. twitter.com/taylorswift13/… These nfl analysts are wild bro but I’m with it These nfl analysts are wild bro but I’m with it 😂👀 twitter.com/rjochoa/status…

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jazz🩷 @jazzlynn626 @rjochoa How on earth do you keep doing this @rjochoa How on earth do you keep doing this 😭😂

Riley @McFarlandR220 RJ Ochoa @rjochoa



Mike McCarthy’s team won the Super Bowl after falling short season prior where they had 5 losses and total points scored in 460s.



Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys fell short last year with 5 losses and scored 467 points. Last time Taylor Swift released an album titled Speak Now:Mike McCarthy’s team won the Super Bowl after falling short season prior where they had 5 losses and total points scored in 460s.Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys fell short last year with 5 losses and scored 467 points. twitter.com/taylorswift13/… Last time Taylor Swift released an album titled Speak Now:Mike McCarthy’s team won the Super Bowl after falling short season prior where they had 5 losses and total points scored in 460s.Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys fell short last year with 5 losses and scored 467 points. twitter.com/taylorswift13/… If the cowboys win the superbowl it's because of Taylor Swift and no one else twitter.com/rjochoa/status… If the cowboys win the superbowl it's because of Taylor Swift and no one else twitter.com/rjochoa/status…

Cameron Hammett @hammettcam RJ Ochoa @rjochoa



Mike McCarthy’s team won the Super Bowl after falling short season prior where they had 5 losses and total points scored in 460s.



Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys fell short last year with 5 losses and scored 467 points. Last time Taylor Swift released an album titled Speak Now:Mike McCarthy’s team won the Super Bowl after falling short season prior where they had 5 losses and total points scored in 460s.Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys fell short last year with 5 losses and scored 467 points. twitter.com/taylorswift13/… Last time Taylor Swift released an album titled Speak Now:Mike McCarthy’s team won the Super Bowl after falling short season prior where they had 5 losses and total points scored in 460s.Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys fell short last year with 5 losses and scored 467 points. twitter.com/taylorswift13/… The prophecy is being fulfilled! twitter.com/rjochoa/status… The prophecy is being fulfilled! twitter.com/rjochoa/status…

aria 🫡 @kofeiinist RJ Ochoa @rjochoa



Mike McCarthy’s team won the Super Bowl after falling short season prior where they had 5 losses and total points scored in 460s.



Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys fell short last year with 5 losses and scored 467 points. Last time Taylor Swift released an album titled Speak Now:Mike McCarthy’s team won the Super Bowl after falling short season prior where they had 5 losses and total points scored in 460s.Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys fell short last year with 5 losses and scored 467 points. twitter.com/taylorswift13/… Last time Taylor Swift released an album titled Speak Now:Mike McCarthy’s team won the Super Bowl after falling short season prior where they had 5 losses and total points scored in 460s.Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys fell short last year with 5 losses and scored 467 points. twitter.com/taylorswift13/… COWBOYS SUPERBOWL 2024 LETS GOOOOOOOO twitter.com/rjochoa/status… COWBOYS SUPERBOWL 2024 LETS GOOOOOOOO twitter.com/rjochoa/status…

Bohlie @Bohler_ RJ Ochoa @rjochoa



Mike McCarthy’s team won the Super Bowl after falling short season prior where they had 5 losses and total points scored in 460s.



Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys fell short last year with 5 losses and scored 467 points. Last time Taylor Swift released an album titled Speak Now:Mike McCarthy’s team won the Super Bowl after falling short season prior where they had 5 losses and total points scored in 460s.Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys fell short last year with 5 losses and scored 467 points. twitter.com/taylorswift13/… Last time Taylor Swift released an album titled Speak Now:Mike McCarthy’s team won the Super Bowl after falling short season prior where they had 5 losses and total points scored in 460s.Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys fell short last year with 5 losses and scored 467 points. twitter.com/taylorswift13/… I will be swiftie forever if this works twitter.com/rjochoa/status… I will be swiftie forever if this works twitter.com/rjochoa/status…

Other fans shared their doubt about the Taylor Swift theory:

Comrade Jozif @jcost32 RJ Ochoa @rjochoa



Mike McCarthy’s team won the Super Bowl after falling short season prior where they had 5 losses and total points scored in 460s.



Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys fell short last year with 5 losses and scored 467 points. Last time Taylor Swift released an album titled Speak Now:Mike McCarthy’s team won the Super Bowl after falling short season prior where they had 5 losses and total points scored in 460s.Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys fell short last year with 5 losses and scored 467 points. twitter.com/taylorswift13/… Last time Taylor Swift released an album titled Speak Now:Mike McCarthy’s team won the Super Bowl after falling short season prior where they had 5 losses and total points scored in 460s.Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys fell short last year with 5 losses and scored 467 points. twitter.com/taylorswift13/… Man the things cowboys fans will do just to say “this is our year” twitter.com/rjochoa/status… Man the things cowboys fans will do just to say “this is our year” twitter.com/rjochoa/status…

The writer added that the Green Bay Packers team that won the Super Bowl under McCarthy had five losses the season before. Also, the team scored 461 points. Last season, the Dallas Cowboys went 12-5 and scored 467 points with quarterback Dak Prescott under center.

Cowboys are hoping that the theory has traction as their last Super Bowl appearance was in the 1995 season when Swift was seven years old.

Taylor Swift is a fan of the Cowboys' biggest rival

Taylor Swift wearing Eagles gear in NYC

While connected to the Cowboys theory, Swift herself is a Philadelphia Eagles fan as she's from West Reading, Pennsylvania. Swift confirmed her fandom after rumors swirled about a lyric from her 2020 song "Gold Rush" that mentioned an Eagles T-shirt.

She spoke on it while performing at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles' home stadium:

"I don't know how large the debate was, but I did see the debate. I have a lyric that says, ‘With my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door.' I saw some people wondering if it was the band the Eagles or the team the Eagles, and I love the band the Eagles, but guys, come on. I'm from Philly. Of course it's the team."

Swift's Eagles made it to the Super Bowl last season as they look to stop McCarthy, Prescott and the Cowboys from getting there this season.

Poll : 0 votes