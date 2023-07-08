Taylor Swift has found herself in the headlines on her record-breaking Eras tour this year. The Grammy Award-winning singer is now connected to a Cowboys writer via a theory linked to her. The writer noted that the last time head coach Mike McCarthy won a Super Bowl was when Swift released her album 'Speak Now' in 2010.
It's important to note that the pop star released 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' this month. McCarthy led the Packers to the Super Bowl in the 2010 season and the writer senses that Dallas could win it all this upcoming season. Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the interesting theory:
Other fans shared their doubt about the Taylor Swift theory:
The writer added that the Green Bay Packers team that won the Super Bowl under McCarthy had five losses the season before. Also, the team scored 461 points. Last season, the Dallas Cowboys went 12-5 and scored 467 points with quarterback Dak Prescott under center.
Cowboys are hoping that the theory has traction as their last Super Bowl appearance was in the 1995 season when Swift was seven years old.
Taylor Swift is a fan of the Cowboys' biggest rival
While connected to the Cowboys theory, Swift herself is a Philadelphia Eagles fan as she's from West Reading, Pennsylvania. Swift confirmed her fandom after rumors swirled about a lyric from her 2020 song "Gold Rush" that mentioned an Eagles T-shirt.
She spoke on it while performing at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles' home stadium:
"I don't know how large the debate was, but I did see the debate. I have a lyric that says, ‘With my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door.' I saw some people wondering if it was the band the Eagles or the team the Eagles, and I love the band the Eagles, but guys, come on. I'm from Philly. Of course it's the team."
Swift's Eagles made it to the Super Bowl last season as they look to stop McCarthy, Prescott and the Cowboys from getting there this season.
