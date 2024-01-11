Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been mentioned in all facets of media. Whether it's pop culture, NFL or an awards show, the couple has been in a bright spotlight. However, with that type of attention and buzz conspiracy theories also follow.

Recently, someone on X talked about making an interesting bet about the singer. The bet is that Swift and Kelce will be expecting a child in the next few months. That type of statement and bet received significant backlash.

The person who made this bet feels that this will clear up any questions about the singer's sexuality. Swifties and other women on social media caused a stir in the replies to the post. The consensus seemed to be that predicting a woman's pregnancy or even betting on it is creepy.

Here are some of the comments on the post.

Taylor Swift shocked fans with surprise visit to Kansas City restaurant

Taylor Swift has attended nine Kansas City Chiefs games this season since beginning her relationship with Travis Kelce. During that time, she has become close friends with the wives of other Chiefs players, including Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell.

Taylor Swift has spent time with her new group of friends at games as well as during a trip to New York City in November. She spent both Christmas and New Year's with Travis Kelce and enjoyed a girl's night dinner out as well.

Just before New Year's Eve, Swift, Mahomes and a group of other wives and girlfriends went to dinner at Rye just outside Kansas City. The restaurant was alerted that someone well-known was on the way and that they wanted to be seated in the private dining room.

“The restaurant just got really quiet, and I think people were more so just really shocked that she was there," co-owner Megan Garrelts said. "The restaurant was pretty low-key that night.”

The restaurant owners were unaware it was Taylor Swift until she arrived. And other restaurant guests were unaware the singer was in the building until she stepped out of the room for a moment. According to owner Garrelts, the guests were quiet as they all realized who was walking through.