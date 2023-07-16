NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Miles Sanders gets clowned by fans for labeling Andy Dalton as Hall of Famer - “CTE is no joke”

Miles Sanders gets clowned by fans for labeling Andy Dalton as Hall of Famer - “CTE is no joke”

By Robert Gullo
Modified Jul 16, 2023 18:15 GMT
Miles Sanders. left, Andy Dalton, irght
Miles Sanders. left, Andy Dalton, irght

New Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders has a lot of praise for another new Panthers player that joined the roster this off-season.

While quarterback Andy Dalton may be at the tail end of his career, Sanders recently praised Dalton for the career he has had and labelled him as a future Hall of Famer.

During a radio interview with Sports Radio WFNZ, he spoke about the optimism he has in the Panthers this season while giving a surprising take on Dalton.

"I have a good feeling about these guys. These guys work, and that’s the main thing I’ve noticed in OTAs. We got a very, very good young quarterback that’s being mentored by a very, very, very good quarterback, a future Hall of Famer Andy Dalton — who I have a lot of respect for.
"And you got guys like Adam Thielen mentoring the young receivers, and that’s a great guy to take notes from. We got a seasoned o-line that I love—I love the film, I love watching their film. And the defense is stacked.”

In 12 seasons, Dalton has a record of 83-77-2 while throwing for 38,150 yards, 244 touchdowns, and 144 interceptions. He has a 0-4 career postseason record.

However, NFL fans were quick to disagree with Miles Sanders' statement about his teammate Andy Dalton being a future Hall of Famer.

Here's how they reacted:

Comment by u/vaviking8194 from discussion Panthers’ Miles Sanders Gives ‘Future Hall of Famer’ Endorsement to Andy Dalton in nfl
Comment by u/wmh2242 from discussion Panthers’ Miles Sanders Gives ‘Future Hall of Famer’ Endorsement to Andy Dalton in nfl
Comment by u/No-Task-132 from discussion Panthers’ Miles Sanders Gives ‘Future Hall of Famer’ Endorsement to Andy Dalton in nfl
Comment by u/Glwhite1991 from discussion Panthers’ Miles Sanders Gives ‘Future Hall of Famer’ Endorsement to Andy Dalton in nfl
Comment by u/slopezski from discussion Panthers’ Miles Sanders Gives ‘Future Hall of Famer’ Endorsement to Andy Dalton in nfl
Comment by u/Dieh from discussion Panthers’ Miles Sanders Gives ‘Future Hall of Famer’ Endorsement to Andy Dalton in nfl
Comment by u/16billionDeadEyes from discussion Panthers’ Miles Sanders Gives ‘Future Hall of Famer’ Endorsement to Andy Dalton in nfl
Comment by u/ytim4437 from discussion Panthers’ Miles Sanders Gives ‘Future Hall of Famer’ Endorsement to Andy Dalton in nfl
Comment by u/Numerous_Resist_8863 from discussion Panthers’ Miles Sanders Gives ‘Future Hall of Famer’ Endorsement to Andy Dalton in nfl
Comment by u/swanbearpig from discussion Panthers’ Miles Sanders Gives ‘Future Hall of Famer’ Endorsement to Andy Dalton in nfl

Andy Dalton will serve as Bryce Young's backup during the 2023 season

Bryce Yonug during Carolina Panthers Rookie Minicamp
Bryce Yonug during Carolina Panthers Rookie Minicamp

After shuffling through quarterbacks last season, the Carolina Panthers traded up in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Alabama QB Bryce Young with the first-overall pick.

Head coach Frank Reich wasted no time in naming Young the starting quarterback for the 2023 season. The team also signed Dalton this off-season, who was a free agent after spending last season with the New Orleans Saints.

Dalton is expected to be the backup to Young with second-year quarterback Matt Corral serving as the third-string quarterback.

If anything happens to Young, Sanders will have confidence in Dalton leading the team given his statement about Dalton's status as a Hall of Famer.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Miles Sanders, WFNZ Radio, and H/T Sportskeeda

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...