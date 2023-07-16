New Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders has a lot of praise for another new Panthers player that joined the roster this off-season.

While quarterback Andy Dalton may be at the tail end of his career, Sanders recently praised Dalton for the career he has had and labelled him as a future Hall of Famer.

During a radio interview with Sports Radio WFNZ, he spoke about the optimism he has in the Panthers this season while giving a surprising take on Dalton.

"I have a good feeling about these guys. These guys work, and that’s the main thing I’ve noticed in OTAs. We got a very, very good young quarterback that’s being mentored by a very, very, very good quarterback, a future Hall of Famer Andy Dalton — who I have a lot of respect for.

"And you got guys like Adam Thielen mentoring the young receivers, and that’s a great guy to take notes from. We got a seasoned o-line that I love—I love the film, I love watching their film. And the defense is stacked.”

In 12 seasons, Dalton has a record of 83-77-2 while throwing for 38,150 yards, 244 touchdowns, and 144 interceptions. He has a 0-4 career postseason record.

However, NFL fans were quick to disagree with Miles Sanders' statement about his teammate Andy Dalton being a future Hall of Famer.

Andy Dalton will serve as Bryce Young's backup during the 2023 season

Bryce Yonug during Carolina Panthers Rookie Minicamp

After shuffling through quarterbacks last season, the Carolina Panthers traded up in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Alabama QB Bryce Young with the first-overall pick.

Head coach Frank Reich wasted no time in naming Young the starting quarterback for the 2023 season. The team also signed Dalton this off-season, who was a free agent after spending last season with the New Orleans Saints.

Dalton is expected to be the backup to Young with second-year quarterback Matt Corral serving as the third-string quarterback.

If anything happens to Young, Sanders will have confidence in Dalton leading the team given his statement about Dalton's status as a Hall of Famer.

