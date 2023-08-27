Daewood Davis injury update: Dolphins receive positive news regarding WR’s health after scary hit

The Miami Dolphins have received some good news regarding Daewood Davis. The player suffered a scary injury in their preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had to be taken off on a stretcher.

He was then transported to a local hospital for examination. However, the good news is that he is conscious and has all movement in his extremities. The team released a statement revealing the status of their player.

In the latest update, Davis, a wide receiver trying to make the team, has been released from the hospital. The wideout is no longer in need of medical attention and he is heading back home to Miami.

Their personnel will keep an eye on him, and will make sure he has everything he needs. These injuries are scary no matter how frequently they seem to happen. The preseason game was canceled after the injury, with both teams agreeing to call it then and there.

Daewood Davis is the latest in a worrying trend

There have been more than a few serious injuries this preseason that have led to cancellations in games. The Miami Dolphins vs Jaguars matchup was not the first to be called after a player left for the hospital.

Daewood Davis is another serious injury this preseason

Daewood Davis was sent to the hospital, and after the Damar Hamlin incident for the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, teams are quick to say that they're fine with canceling the game.

The preseason truly doesn't matter, so they're able to call those. Regular season games matter much more, so the cancellations won't occur as frequently. Only in severe circumstances, a la Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest does a cancellation need to happen.

It was tough for the NFL to cancel that game, so this trend should stick to preseason games. Nevertheless, the amount of head injuries is worrying and teams will need to be careful moving forward.

