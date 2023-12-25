Just two weeks ago, Dak Prescott was the MVP favorite and the Cowboys were being considered among the favorites to win the Super Bowl next year. Two consecutive losses on the road to the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins has punctured that optimism.

The Dallas Cowboys are now 10-5 and their loss today failed to put pressure on the Philadelphia Eagles before their game against the New York Giants tomorrow. Jalen Hurts will try to lead his team to victory at home in that matchup and if they do, the Eagles will be 11-6.

If Dallas finishes second in their division, they will have to go on the road for the playoffs and their record away from home is abysmal. Counting this Christmas Eve loss, they are 3-5 when they are not in Dallas. At home, they are 7-0. Extrapolating that, they will be underdogs in the postseason of that happens.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL fans slam Dak Prescott and Cowboys after road loss to the Dolphins

Fans have noted this difference in home and away forms. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam the Cowboys and their quarterback as frauds. Here are some of the best responses on the platform.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Christmas evening might see Cowboys and Eagles fans on the same side

For all the talk about Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts, it is Brock Purdy who leads the best offense in the league. The San Francisco 49ers are the team to beat in the NFC and they are good on both sides of the ball.

However, they will host the Baltimore Ravens for Monday Night Football on Christmas in a matchup that is being billed as a preview to a potential Super Bowl. Both share the same 11-3 record and it should be fascinating contest.

The 49ers have looked like the better team overall because they have consistently beat all challengers, no matter how tough, that they have faced. But this is a different ballgame altogether.

San Francisco's singular weakness is run defense. They allow 4.3 yards per carry, which is 29th in the league. The Ravens, meanwhile, have the best rushing offense, averaging 163.8 yards per game. Having an elite dual-threat quarterback like Lamar Jackson helps with that number.

If the 49ers cannot slow downt the Ravens running attack, they could be quickly brought down to earth. And that will open up the race for the NFC top seed once again between them and the Eagles, with the Cowboys retaining an outside chance. For once, both Dallas and Philadelphia fans will be asking Santa for the same Christmas gift.