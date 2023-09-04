It's no secret that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have one of the NFL's most explosive offenses. But after an offseason of change, most notably with Mike McCarthy taking over the play-calling duties, some aren't sure of what Dallas will look like.

With the addition of Brandin Cooks to an offense that already has CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Tony Pollard, the offense, as Prescott says, has playmakers with speed.

Whether that will translate into on-field success is unknown, but NFL fans have a feeling that the Cowboys will still end up being the "Cowboys."

Prescott is bullish on what Dallas can do with Mike McCarthy at the wheel.

But for one NFL fan, it won't matter what Dallas' offense looks like, as Prescott is still the quarterback:

"Not gonna matter when he throws 30 int's."

Other NFL fans gave their two cents on Prescott's comments.

Despite Dallas having a star-studded offense, it appears that many fans think it will be Dak who will ultimately be the one who fails come playoff time.

Dak Prescott and Cowboys in position for Super Bowl chase

Entering the offseason, many knew that changes needed to be made for Dallas. The big one has been Mike McCarthy taking over the play-calling duties. Also the additions of Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore give Dallas more star power on both sides of the ball.

With McCarthy's West Coast offense set to make things easier for his quarterback with crisp, quick throws to get the ball out to his speedy playmakers, Prescott will have an easier time running the offense (or so it is thought).

The NFC is the weakest it has been in recent memory, and many fixate on Dallas' shortcomings as a reason it can't go on a deep playoff run, and some have the Eagles well above the Cowboys despite losing seven starters and both coordinators over the offseason.

Oh, let's not forget Dallas' star defense led by Micah Parsons, either.

For many, whether or not the Cowboys can go on a deep playoff run and even a Super Bowl run is predicated on Dak Prescott staying in his lane and not trying to do too much.

If he does that, then Dallas has just as good a shot of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy as anyone.