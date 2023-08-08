One of the recent headlines coming out of the Dallas Cowboys training camp number is the interceptions thrown by Dak Prescott.

It seems as if each day there is a new clip of Prescott posted online of him throwing an interception in practice. Today wasn't any different. Prescott reportedly threw back-to-back interceptions to All-Pro defensive back, Trevon Diggs.

After one of the interceptions, Diggs launched the ball as a celebration. Here is the video below from the Cowboys training camp:

The trolling of Prescott continued as fans picked him apart in the comments of the clip of him throwing back-to-back interceptions to Trevon Diggs.

Here's how fans reacted:

How many interceptions did Dak Prescott throw last year?

Dak Prescott during Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals

Prescott is going to continue to be ridiculed for throwing interceptions because of his interception total from last season.

Prescott threw a career-high 15 interceptions in the regular season last year which is two more than he's thrown in any other season of his seven-year career. Additionally, he threw two more in the playoffs.

He was tied for the most interceptions in the league with Derek Carr. Prescott, however, threw his double-digit interceptions in just 12 games played.

Prescott has vowed to not throw double-digit interceptions this off-season.

While it isn't good to see multiple interceptions thrown by your team's quarterback, Dallas Cowboys fans shouldn't be too worried. Prescott had the most batted balls on interceptions thrown last season. While some of it is on Prescott, his receivers are to blame for some of the picks thrown last season.

Prescott also isn't the only quarterback that throws interceptions in training camp. It seems as if it gets blown up more for Prescott throwing picks than any other quarterback in the league.