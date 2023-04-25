Dak Prescott holds unique QB record with Cowboys after Aaron Rodgers-Jets move, NFL fans still call him 'trash'

Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers are two quarterbacks whose names are rarely heard in the same sentence. Yet, it fits as Prescott is the new holder of a record that Rodgers once held. The Cowboys star is now the quarterback with the longest tenure with one franchise (seven seasons).

Rodgers' trade to the Jets became official after spending 18 seasons with the Packers. NFL fans took to Twitter to share their reaction to this news, and many don't seem to be impressed with the distinctive record held by Prescott:

Jonathan @JonathanHimsky @nflrums And probably the worst active quarterback lol @nflrums And probably the worst active quarterback lol

iThrowPicks4Fun @Sweetp945 @nflrums All those years and can’t even make it to a NFC championship game Smh @nflrums All those years and can’t even make it to a NFC championship game Smh

ryan.lasky💧 @ryan_lasky NFL Rumors @nflrums The starting quarterback with the longest tenure with their NFL team is now Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott The starting quarterback with the longest tenure with their NFL team is now Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott https://t.co/UYXaMN1VPm Yeah and how’s that working out for us twitter.com/nflrums/status… Yeah and how’s that working out for us twitter.com/nflrums/status…

J.B. Bickerstaff @ColeFlexXx NFL Rumors @nflrums The starting quarterback with the longest tenure with their NFL team is now Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott The starting quarterback with the longest tenure with their NFL team is now Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott https://t.co/UYXaMN1VPm Trade him ! Dude not good he lost my support against the 49ers. Not a fan couldn’t beat a rookie. twitter.com/nflrums/status… Trade him ! Dude not good he lost my support against the 49ers. Not a fan couldn’t beat a rookie. twitter.com/nflrums/status…

Prescott was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He immediately became the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys in his rookie season following an injury to Tony Romo in the preseason.

Dak Prescott would go on to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award after throwing for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns, and four interceptions. His 67.8 completion percentage was the fourth-highest in the 2016 season and the highest for a rookie quarterback in a season in NFL history.

The two-time Pro Bowler will be entering his eighth season with the Cowboys this upcoming season. He's led the franchise to the playoffs four times, making it as far as the NFC Divisional Round three times.The player currently ranks third in passing yards and second in touchdowns in Cowboys franchise history.

Active QBs who trail Dak Prescott with the longest tenure with one team

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has spent six seasons with the franchise, winning two MVPs and two Super Bowl MVPs.

Kirk Cousins has spent five seasons under center with the Minnesota Vikings, making the Pro Bowl three times with the team. He also spent the first six seasons of his career with Washington.

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson is tied with Cousins for five seasons with one franchise. Jackson won the MVP award in 2019.

Ryan Tannehill and Kyler Murray have spent four seasons with the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals, respectively.

