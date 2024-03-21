Dak Prescott's brother drops questionable top 10 NFL QBs list with Aaron Rodgers at #5 after dissing Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has been among the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL in recent years. With the exception of the Philadelphia Eagles' epic collapse last season, he has been one of the reasons why they were consistently winning games. They opened last year with a dominant 10-1 record following a trip to the Super Bow the season before.

The Eagles' disastrous end to the 2023 NFL season may be why Dak Prescott's brother Tad Prescott recently left Hurts off his list of the 10 best quarterbacks currently in the league. He did so in a shared post from the "I Am Athlete" podcast's official X account.

Here's his list:

Patrick Mahomes Dak Prescott Lamar Jackson Josh Allen Aaron Rodgers Joe Burrow Tua Tagovailoa Jared Goff Matthew Stafford Joe Flacco

In his explanation for why Hurts was excluded from the list, Prescott replied:

"You said quarterbacks, not running backs."

Jalen Hurts has combined to throw for 7,559 yards and 45 touchdowns across the past two seasons. While he is surely more known for his dominance as a rusher from the quarterback position, so is Lamar Jackson, who is ranked all the way at third on the list. Hurts threw for more yards and just one fewer touchdown than Jackson last season.

It's also interesting that Aaron Rodgers takes the fifth spot on the list, considering he basically missed the entire 2023 NFL season. The year before, he turned in one of the worst statistical seasons of his career and could be on the decline.

Joe Flacco is another head-scratcher for being in the top 10 because he probably won't even be a starter this season.

On the other hand, Jalen Hurts' numbers, even with his epic collapse last season, match or exceed just about every other quarterback on the list.

Jalen Hurts' 2023 collapse

The Philadelphia Eagles got to the Super Bowl following a strong 2022 NFL season for Jalen Hurts. Among his many accomplishments was finishing as the runner-up for the NFL MVP award. He continued his dominance to open the 2023 NFL season with an NFL-best 10-1 record, but everything fell apart from there.

The Eagles looked to be one of the favorites to return to another Super Bowl, but they finished the season by losing six of their final seven games.

Hurts contributed to this, throwing for just six touchdowns and five interceptions during the epic collapse. Despite the failures, he was still selected for his second consecutive Pro Bowl, but he will be looking to bounce back for the 2024 NFL season.