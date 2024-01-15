Dak Prescott certainly didn't expect to have this kind of Monday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback had an awful game on Sunday, and his team was no match for the Green Bay Packers, who created a huge 48-32 upset and advanced to the NFC Divisional Round.

While the loss was awful, Cowboys fans got even more upset with the quarterback following his remarks after the game. Prescott, who will enter the final year of his deal in 2024, has backed his team to retain head coach Mike McCarthy, who has been under heavy scrutiny following the loss.

"He’s been amazing. I don’t know how there can be, but I understand the business. In that case, it should be about me as well, honestly. I’ve had the season that I’ve had because of him. This team has had the success that they’ve had because of him. I understand it’s about winning the Super Bowl. That’s the standard of this league and damn sure the standard of this place, so I get it, but add me to the list in that case."

The reactions from the fans say it all:

Dak Prescott's salary

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is in the third season on a four-year, $160 contract he signed before the 2021 season. He has a base salary of $31 million for 2023 while holding a cap hit of $49.1 million, which is the highest on the Cowboys' roster and the third-highest in the entire league for 2023.

A contract extension is coming for the quarterback, and even EVP Stephen Jones has already said that this is the franchise's plan.

Dak Prescott will remain the franchise quarterback in Dallas for a long time. He's one of the best players in the league in the position, and if he hits the open market, there are going to be a dozen suitors ready to give him whatever he wants. Jerry Jones knows this, and he doesn't want to lose a great player.

What's Dak Prescott's record in the postseason?

He has played in seven playoff games, winning two and losing five. The 2-5 record adds fuel to the fire that he can't win big games - and the major upset against the Green Bay Packers will not help his cause.