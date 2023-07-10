Dak Prescott and Tony Romo have a pair of similarities: they have played for a single tem - the Dallas Cowboys - throughout their career, they have made multiple Pro Bowls, and they have never reached the NFC Championship Game, let alone the Super Bowl.

And that last fact has fans mocking the Cowboys, they are the only franchise to have two starting quarterbacks reach the Divisional Round at least thrice and still lose all those games, as NFL editor Grany Gordon realized on Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One Redditor, u/cervidaetech, offered an explanation for such futility:

"That's because the Cowboys are the definition of good but not good enough. Always a bridesmaid but never the bride."

And others joined the ridicule:

Dak Prescott's initial thoughts on succeeding Tony Romo

Quarterback competitions are among the most heated in sports, as the Dallas Cowboys' old rival, the San Francisco 49ers, have proven at least thrice - Joe Montana vs. Steve Young, then Colin Kaepernick vs. Alex Smith and Kaepernick vs. Blaine Gabbert, and now Trey Lance vs. Brock Purdy. And when handled poorly, a team can suffer because of it.

But back in 2016, Tony Romo handled a brewing quarterback controversy between himself and Dak Prescott like a true sportsman. He had suffered a back injury during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, yet Cowboys management was still adamant that then-rookie backup Dak Prescott would merely be filling in until Romo fully recovered.

Their stance was seemingly initially justified, as Prescott lost his first start 19-20 against the New York Giants. But then he and the Cowboys proceeded to win 11 straight, and eventually Romo conceded the starting position to the youngster in a press conference held during the streak.

In the ensuing offseason, Romo retired, solidifying Prescott as the new leader of the Cowboys. The newly-minted franchise face told 105.3 The Fan:

"Me and Tony, we've always been great throughout this whole situation, before the situation when I came in (as the starter). So nothing's ever changed. That's something I'm very thankful were able to manage of keeping our relationship the same throughout everything that was going on.

He added:

"I hope he's happy. He made the decision to retire; he's had a great career. He's got some big shoes for me to fill to try to come in and do a good job for the Cowboys."

Poll : 0 votes