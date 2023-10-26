Dak Prescott underlines his stance on ‘b*tching’ about round-the-clock criticism

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been at the forefront of heavy criticism since he entered the league. Part of that has been his play, while other times, it's simply due to having the star on his helmet.

No matter what you think of Prescott, the level of criticism that has come his way through his seven years in the league is simply just part of the job.

However, the criticism of Prescott of late has become louder and louder. Despite him leading Dallas to a 4-2 record while also only keeping his interception total down (he has four and three came in one game).

So, what does Prescott think of the constant barrage of criticism that comes his way?

Dak Prescott reveals thoughts on Cowboys' critics

The Cowboys as a brand are huge, and with that comes expectations after what the franchise managed to do all those years ago.

Since the early 90s, though, Dallas has failed in every way, despite having high standards, and this is where the critics feast. After having back-to-back 12-win seasons, the Cowboys failed in the postseason.

For Prescott, he says that no matter what, the critics will never stop.

WARNING: COARSE LANGUAGE USED BELOW.

Prescott said (via Jon Machota of The Athletic):

“I’ve been in this organization eight years, whether you b*tch about it or not, it’s not going to stop. That’s just how it goes. To me, it’s fun. Because when things go our way and we win this thing, it’s going to make it all that much sweeter. Say what you want, we get to go out there and we get to do it.”

Dak Prescott and Cowboys looking to build on win vs. Chargers

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers

The Cowboys are coming off a 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and they are now 4-2 on the season. While Dallas' offense has been stuttering, the defense has played its part.

And they will need to again against the Los Angeles Rams, who have Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

The Cowboys are about to embark on a somewhat easy schedule over the next few weeks as they face the Rams, Eagles, Giants, Panthers, and Commanders.

Dallas, in theory, should be going at least 4-1 with the Eagles game in Philadelphia, which will be a tough proposition for Dak Prescott and Co.

But the Cowboys can't get caught looking too far ahead. The Rams, while not in the best group of NFC teams, have been in most games and are a threat to Dallas on Sunday.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have to take care of business, otherwise, those 'critics' will again be extremely vocal.