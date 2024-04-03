Dallas mayor Eric Johnson urges Chiefs to return to Texas after Missouri voters reject stadium tax

The Kansas City Chiefs' bid to have their stadium renovation funded by Jackson County voters as part of a sales tax has been rejected, per NBCsports.com.

With the franchise wanting to renovate Arrowhead Stadium, the idea was to pass a sales tax to help with the process, which could also have helped the MLB's Kansas City Royals build a new stadium.

Since the bid has been rejected, it leaves the future of Kansas City in Missouri up in the air. Notably, owner Mark Donovan proposed that the Chiefs relocate if it didn't pass.

Luckily, Texas Mayor Eric Johnson has a plan: move the franchise to Texas. Johnson posted on X:

"Welcome home, Dallas Texans!"

It's unclear whether Donovan's idea to move the team is real or not. It would take a monumental effort to uproot the team from Missouri and find another location for them.

With that being said, teams have relocated before. We can look no further than the St. Louis Rams and the San Diego Chargers, who moved to L.A., as evidence that relocation can work.

While it could take fans a long time to get used to the team being in another state, the fanbase will eventually come around to the idea.

Could Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs leave Kansas City?

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco v Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs could very well be relocated after the failed bid to have the sales tax extended. The lease with Arrowhead goes through 2031, per CBSsports.com, so fans will still be in attendance at the stadium for the foreseeable future.

After that, the team's future in Kansas City is hazy. The $800 million upgrade bill for Arrowhead Stadium was set to bring it up to date with the rest of the NFL, but now, it remains to be seen what upgrades, if any, will be done.

The thought of Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City playing in a different state certainly does feel odd, given he has played all his career in the state. But this is the NFL, so never say never.

While there is still plenty of time to figure out how to progress with the stadium renovations, if something can be drawn up, then 2031 could be the last season for the Chiefs in Kansas City.