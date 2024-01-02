When news broke that the New York Jets and running back Dalvin Cook were mutually parting ways, the first thought was where the four-time Pro Bowler could end up.

He would want to go to a contending team, but who? Of course, one franchise that popped up immediately was the Dallas Cowboys, as Jerry Jones' team is constantly thrown into the mix when players become available.

Other top teams in the NFC don't need his services, but in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills loom as one who Cook could go to.

But fans clearly want to see Dalvin Cook have a star on his helmet.

Fans tell Jerry Jones to sign Dalvin Cook

The Cowboys' run game hasn't been what many had hoped for after Tony Pollard's Pro Bowl season last year, as it has been the one weak spot for Mike McCarthy's offense.

Now, with Dalvin Cook available, one fan thinks that Jerry Jones needs to send the plane to acquire Cook:

"Umm, Jerry Jones needs to send the plane."

It seems most Cowboys fans want Jones to at least have a look at bringing in Cook as they hunt for that elusive Super Bowl.

Could Dalvin Cook help the Cowboys?

Houston Texans vs. New York Jets

Given the current state of the Cowboys' run game, which hasn't seen them go past 100 yards rushing in a contest for three straight weeks, Tony Pollard could use some help.

With Rico Dowdle injured and Deuce Vaughn still getting his feet underneath him as an NFL player, let's talk about Cook to Dallas.

He only has 67 rushing attempts this season for 214 yards and averages 3,2 yards per carry, so that isn't exactly great.

But on a Jets defense where the offensive line isn't that good, coming to the Cowboys, where the O-line is better, he could have a better chance at succeeding.

Now, whether the Cowboys see Dalvin Cook as a player who they think can help them remains to be seen, but a call should at least be made for the Unanimous All-American running back.

Pairing him with Pollard could be just the fire starter the team needs to get its run game going. After all, it's a low-risk, high reward for the offense.

Fans want Cook, but we will wait and see if Jerry Jones and the Cowboys feel the same.