Dalvin Cook signs one-year deal with Aaron Rodgers' Jets: Report

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets. After being released by the Minnesota Vikings, Cook was a subject of interest to multiple teams, but ultimately he decided to sign with the Jets.

On the same day that Ezekiel Elliott signed with the New England Patriots, Cook landed himself a new deal that will see him challenging for a Super Bowl.

He will get the opportunity to play alongside Aaron Rodgers as part of a great offense. Cook will add a new dimension to their offense and will be a great option in Breece Hall's absence.

Dalvin Cook Jets contract details

As per Tom Pelissero, Dalvin Cook is signing a one-year deal worth up to $8.6 million with the New York Jets. This will be a prove-it deal for the 28-year-old running back, who believes he can compete at the highest level.

The Jets are Super Bowl contenders, and the addition of Cook has further bolstered their chance of competing in the upcoming season.

Dalvin Cook stats

Before being released by the Minnesota Vikings, Cook had a great season with them. Last season, he had 264 carries for 1,173 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in 17 games in 2022.

So far in his career, the four-time Pro Bowler has played six seasons in which he has had 1,282 carries for 5,993 yards, 221 catches for 1,794 yards, and scored 52 touchdowns.

The experience of Rodgers, Cook, and Randal Cobbs will be crucial for the young Jets team, and now all eyes are on them as they gear up for a huge season ahead.