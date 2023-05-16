Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills defensive back, has been honored with the 2023 George Halas Award by the Pro Football Writers of America. This recognition comes after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, resulting in the cancellation of the game.

Fortunately, Hamlin was revived and swiftly taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where it was revealed that he had experienced commotio cordis, a disruption of the heart's electric cycle. This condition can be fatal if left untreated within three minutes.

Damar Hamlin has been named the winner of the 2023 George Halas Award, the Pro Football Writers of America announced Monday. The award is given annually to the NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed.

After initial treatment, he was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center for further care. Remarkably, in April 2023, he has received full medical clearance to return to the sport that nearly took his life.

But even with this recognition, some Twitter users still had condescending words to say about Damar Hamlin’s frightening ordeal.

A Brief History of the George Halas Award, Damar Hamlin’s latest recognition

The George Halas Award has a rich history, with the Pro Football Writers of America initiating it in 1969. The inaugural recipient was quarterback Joe Namath, who led the New York Jets to an upset victory over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.

The award is named after George Halas, affectionately known as "Papa Bear," who had a significant role in the Chicago Bears franchise from 1920 to 1983. Halas contributed as a player, manager, owner, and promoter over six decades.

The PFWA presents this award to an NFL player, coach, or staff member who has overcome substantial adversity to achieve success. Damar Hamlin is the second Buffalo Bills player to receive this honor, following tight end Kevin Everett in 2008. Everett's recognition came after recovering from a life-threatening cervical spine dislocation that doctors believed might permanently impair his ability to walk. However, he defied the odds and made a remarkable recovery, even walking onto Ralph Wilson Stadium during the Bills' 2007 home finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera won the award last year for overcoming early-stage cell carcinoma, while quarterback Alex Smith received it for his incredible journey of overcoming 17 surgeries due to sepsis caused by necrotizing fasciitis.

Other award recipients include Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees Gale Sayers, Dick Butkus, Roger Staubach, Ted Hendricks, Dan Marino, and Joe Montana.

Aside from Rivera, Tony Dungy, Chuck Pagano, and Mike Zimmer are the other coaches who have won the award. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft also won the 2012 George Halas Award after the death of his wife, Myra.

