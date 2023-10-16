Damien Harris' injury brought out Damar Hamlin conspiracy theorists out from the woodwork. Last year, against the Cincinnati Bengals, the safety collapsed on the field and was revived later to the relief of all concerned. Today, against the New York Giants, Damien Harris went down with a neck injury.

The ambulance came out just as it had last year. But the types of injuries were completely different. The running back went down with a contact injury after colliding with Bobby Okenreke. It was an unfortunate situation and there was no similarity to Damar Hamlin's injury. A contact injury is, unfortunately, pretty common in the NFL, even though most often it does not rise to this seriousness.

But this sad occurrence was enough for fans to begin spinning conspiracy theories.

Fans talk about initials, vaccines in trying to equate this incident to Damar Hamlin's collapse

Fans took a trip down some sketchy connections to try to equate the two injuries. One similarity they found is that both players have the same initials. Others brought out the discredited theory of Damar Hamlin being played by an actor. Some even spotted some signs from the staff kneeling around Damien Harris.

There were other responses calling this a ritual and implying that all of this is scripted. But many responses directly related the incidents to COVID vaccines, even though there is absolutely no connection to it in any way. Here are some of the most bizarre responses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Beyond the consiracies, there is good news for Damien Harris

Another crucial difference between the Damar Hamlin collapse and today's injury was that the running back was awake when he was carted into the ambulance. He flashed a thumbs up for all to see, showing that he was conscious.

Later, the Buffalo Bills released a statement confirming that the injured player had full senses in his extremities. They wrote,

"Injury Update: Damien Harris (neck) is out for the game. He has movement in his arms and legs. Harris is being taken to hospital for further testing."

The running back is not completely out of danger yet but the above update is undoubtedly a good piece of news. It should also comfort Damar Hamlin, who looked crestfallen when the injury happened.

Therefore, any connection between the two injuries was only that there was a person on the sideline who has suffered his scary moment and could empathize with the stricken player. We wish Damien Harris all the best as he recovers.