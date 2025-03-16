"Damn he is cooked" - NFL fans react to Stefon Diggs' viral workout video with Geno Smith amid free agency 

The Houston Texans acquired Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 offseason and outlined their intention to embark on a deep playoff run and potentially win the Super Bowl. The wide receiver was holding up his end of the bargain and having an impactful campaign before tragedy struck.

In the Texans' Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts, the wide receiver tore his ACL, ending his season. While an injury of that magnitude usually takes eight to nine months to heal, the 31-year-old is well ahead of schedule.

In a clip posted on Florida-based sports performance training and physical therapy center Alkeme Sports RX's Instagram account, Diggs was filmed running drills along with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith.

The wide receiver is back on the turf and is running routes just four and a half months after tearing his ACL. Fans on social media noticed that he did not look sharp or explosive and may have lost a step or two after the injury:

"Shit look like it hurt," one fan said.

"Damn Diggs is cooked, " another fan wrote.

"Diggs doesn’t look fast any more [after] the injury, but I hope a team signs Diggs tho," one user added.

"Even if he’s recovering well I’m worried about how he actually performs," another fan commented.

Stefon Diggs to the Cowboys: Analyst labels Dallas as best fit for WR

The Texans have shown little to no interest in re-signing Stefon Diggs, and he likely won't play for Houston next season. However, he may not have to leave Texas for a new landing spot.

According to USA Today analyst Nick Brinkerhoff, the Dallas Cowboys could consider signing the wide receiver and helping him team up with his brother Trevon. In a story predicting the landing spots for the best free agents still on the market, he wrote:

"The Cowboys are still on the hunt for a receiver that can take some attention away from Lamb and the well is running dry. Diggs might be coming off an ACL tear, but going from Houston to Dallas makes plenty of sense, especially with his brother, Trevon Diggs, already on the Cowboys."

Dallas desperately needs offensive weapons, while Diggs wants an opportunity to prove he's still an elite wide receiver. Staying in Texas, playing with Dak Prescott, and teaming up with his brother are all enticing prospects, which the veteran will find hard to say no to if the Cowboys come through with a suitable offer.

