“Damn near blasphemy” – NFL Twitter trashes ESPN reporter for comparing Will Levis to Super Bowl-winning QB

Quarterback Will Levis has made a name for himself the last two seasons. NFL scouts have been so impressed by his ability on the field and he will likely be a first-round draft pick later this month.

But while the ceiling is high for the former Kentucky quarterback, many aren't quite ready to compare him to a recent Super Bowl winner.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Insider Dov Kleiman posted a tweet this week that had some of the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft. He said that the list was how NFL executives compared each prospect to a current or past NFL quarterback.

On the list, Kleiman compared the Kentucky quarterback to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has been in the league since 2009 and won the Super Bowl LVI in his first season with the Rams in 2021.

Fans who saw the tweets weren't exactly thrilled with Dov Kleiman putting Will Levis on such a high shelf. Some were quick to say that if he was comparable to Stafford, then he should be getting drafted first overall, as the Rams quarterback did.

The scouting report on Will Levis continues to be high, but some question whether he will be able to play at that high of a level when he reaches the National Football League.

Sad Titans Fan @RushedMyLuck comparing Levis to him is damn near blasphemy Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Young - Drew Brees

Stroud - Dak Prescott

Richardson - Cam Newton

Levis - Matthew Stafford

Hooker - Geno Smith

DTR - Tyrod Taylor

Bennett - Case Keenum

Duggan - Taysom Hill

O'Connell - Nathan Peterman NFL Executives gave a comp for 2023 QB prospects, via @JFowlerESPN Young - Drew BreesStroud - Dak PrescottRichardson - Cam NewtonLevis - Matthew StaffordHooker - Geno SmithDTR - Tyrod TaylorBennett - Case KeenumDuggan - Taysom HillO'Connell - Nathan Peterman NFL Executives gave a comp for 2023 QB prospects, via @JFowlerESPN: Young - Drew BreesStroud - Dak PrescottRichardson - Cam NewtonLevis - Matthew StaffordHooker - Geno SmithDTR - Tyrod TaylorBennett - Case KeenumDuggan - Taysom HillO'Connell - Nathan Peterman https://t.co/MJeeJPkBOI I’m not the biggest Stafford fan but my god 🤣comparing Levis to him is damn near blasphemy twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman… I’m not the biggest Stafford fan but my god 🤣💀 comparing Levis to him is damn near blasphemy twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…

UGAleedawgz🏆 🏆 @ugaleedawgz Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Young - Drew Brees

Stroud - Dak Prescott

Richardson - Cam Newton

Levis - Matthew Stafford

Hooker - Geno Smith

DTR - Tyrod Taylor

Bennett - Case Keenum

Duggan - Taysom Hill

O'Connell - Nathan Peterman NFL Executives gave a comp for 2023 QB prospects, via @JFowlerESPN Young - Drew BreesStroud - Dak PrescottRichardson - Cam NewtonLevis - Matthew StaffordHooker - Geno SmithDTR - Tyrod TaylorBennett - Case KeenumDuggan - Taysom HillO'Connell - Nathan Peterman NFL Executives gave a comp for 2023 QB prospects, via @JFowlerESPN: Young - Drew BreesStroud - Dak PrescottRichardson - Cam NewtonLevis - Matthew StaffordHooker - Geno SmithDTR - Tyrod TaylorBennett - Case KeenumDuggan - Taysom HillO'Connell - Nathan Peterman https://t.co/MJeeJPkBOI If Levis were comparable to Stafford, he would be going #1 overall. This is a lazy list. twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… If Levis were comparable to Stafford, he would be going #1 overall. This is a lazy list. twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman…

Favorite Baby Daddy™️ @Avenue_Junkie Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Young - Drew Brees

Stroud - Dak Prescott

Richardson - Cam Newton

Levis - Matthew Stafford

Hooker - Geno Smith

DTR - Tyrod Taylor

Bennett - Case Keenum

Duggan - Taysom Hill

O'Connell - Nathan Peterman NFL Executives gave a comp for 2023 QB prospects, via @JFowlerESPN Young - Drew BreesStroud - Dak PrescottRichardson - Cam NewtonLevis - Matthew StaffordHooker - Geno SmithDTR - Tyrod TaylorBennett - Case KeenumDuggan - Taysom HillO'Connell - Nathan Peterman NFL Executives gave a comp for 2023 QB prospects, via @JFowlerESPN: Young - Drew BreesStroud - Dak PrescottRichardson - Cam NewtonLevis - Matthew StaffordHooker - Geno SmithDTR - Tyrod TaylorBennett - Case KeenumDuggan - Taysom HillO'Connell - Nathan Peterman https://t.co/MJeeJPkBOI I don’t believe Will Levis will have a better career than Hooker twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman… I don’t believe Will Levis will have a better career than Hooker twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…

Caólán Loughran @Caolan20 twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman… Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Young - Drew Brees

Stroud - Dak Prescott

Richardson - Cam Newton

Levis - Matthew Stafford

Hooker - Geno Smith

DTR - Tyrod Taylor

Bennett - Case Keenum

Duggan - Taysom Hill

O'Connell - Nathan Peterman NFL Executives gave a comp for 2023 QB prospects, via @JFowlerESPN Young - Drew BreesStroud - Dak PrescottRichardson - Cam NewtonLevis - Matthew StaffordHooker - Geno SmithDTR - Tyrod TaylorBennett - Case KeenumDuggan - Taysom HillO'Connell - Nathan Peterman NFL Executives gave a comp for 2023 QB prospects, via @JFowlerESPN: Young - Drew BreesStroud - Dak PrescottRichardson - Cam NewtonLevis - Matthew StaffordHooker - Geno SmithDTR - Tyrod TaylorBennett - Case KeenumDuggan - Taysom HillO'Connell - Nathan Peterman https://t.co/MJeeJPkBOI @JTon3r if Levi’s turns into Matthew Stafford give me him at 4 no problem @JTon3r if Levi’s turns into Matthew Stafford give me him at 4 no problem 😂 twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…

Boston Cream 🍩 @itsbostoncream @NFL_DovKleiman @JFowlerESPN Comparing Richardson to Newton is super disrespectful. And even with how disrespectful that is, comparing Levis to Stafford, is an even bigger disgrace. @NFL_DovKleiman @JFowlerESPN Comparing Richardson to Newton is super disrespectful. And even with how disrespectful that is, comparing Levis to Stafford, is an even bigger disgrace.

AJ Torres @ajtorres1230 Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Young - Drew Brees

Stroud - Dak Prescott

Richardson - Cam Newton

Levis - Matthew Stafford

Hooker - Geno Smith

DTR - Tyrod Taylor

Bennett - Case Keenum

Duggan - Taysom Hill

O'Connell - Nathan Peterman NFL Executives gave a comp for 2023 QB prospects, via @JFowlerESPN Young - Drew BreesStroud - Dak PrescottRichardson - Cam NewtonLevis - Matthew StaffordHooker - Geno SmithDTR - Tyrod TaylorBennett - Case KeenumDuggan - Taysom HillO'Connell - Nathan Peterman NFL Executives gave a comp for 2023 QB prospects, via @JFowlerESPN: Young - Drew BreesStroud - Dak PrescottRichardson - Cam NewtonLevis - Matthew StaffordHooker - Geno SmithDTR - Tyrod TaylorBennett - Case KeenumDuggan - Taysom HillO'Connell - Nathan Peterman https://t.co/MJeeJPkBOI If Levis is Stafford, that’s who I want #1 or #2 overall. That’s HIGH praise twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman… If Levis is Stafford, that’s who I want #1 or #2 overall. That’s HIGH praise twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…

S.BG.TCU. @NaGOAToroszn2 twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Young - Drew Brees

Stroud - Dak Prescott

Richardson - Cam Newton

Levis - Matthew Stafford

Hooker - Geno Smith

DTR - Tyrod Taylor

Bennett - Case Keenum

Duggan - Taysom Hill

O'Connell - Nathan Peterman NFL Executives gave a comp for 2023 QB prospects, via @JFowlerESPN Young - Drew BreesStroud - Dak PrescottRichardson - Cam NewtonLevis - Matthew StaffordHooker - Geno SmithDTR - Tyrod TaylorBennett - Case KeenumDuggan - Taysom HillO'Connell - Nathan Peterman NFL Executives gave a comp for 2023 QB prospects, via @JFowlerESPN: Young - Drew BreesStroud - Dak PrescottRichardson - Cam NewtonLevis - Matthew StaffordHooker - Geno SmithDTR - Tyrod TaylorBennett - Case KeenumDuggan - Taysom HillO'Connell - Nathan Peterman https://t.co/MJeeJPkBOI Wow so now it's the best draft class of all time Wow so now it's the best draft class of all time💀 twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman…

How long did QB Will Levis play at Kentucky?

Will Levis was a standout quarterback at Xavier High School in Middletown, Connecticut. He then committed to playing at Penn State University, where he enrolled in 2018. He redshirted his freshman season and sat behind quarterback Sean Clifford.

Between the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined, he started just two games and appeared in a combined 14 games. In that time, he threw three touchdown passes and rushed for six touchdowns.

The Nittany Lions mostly utilized the quarterback in wildcat packages and towards the end of blowout games.

After Sean Clifford declared that he would return in 2021, he entered the transfer portal. He committed to the University of Kentucky and became a starter in 2021.

In two seasons as the starter in Kentucky, he threw for 5,232 yards, 43 passing touchdowns, 269 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He then finished his collegiate career by leading the Kentucky Wildcats to a Citrus Bowl victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes and declaring for the NFL Draft shortly after the bowl game.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes