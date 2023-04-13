“Damn near blasphemy” – NFL Twitter trashes ESPN reporter for comparing Will Levis to Super Bowl-winning QB

Quarterback Will Levis has made a name for himself the last two seasons. NFL scouts have been so impressed by his ability on the field and he will likely be a first-round draft pick later this month.
But while the ceiling is high for the former Kentucky quarterback, many aren't quite ready to compare him to a recent Super Bowl winner.
NFL Insider Dov Kleiman posted a tweet this week that had some of the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft. He said that the list was how NFL executives compared each prospect to a current or past NFL quarterback.
On the list, Kleiman compared the Kentucky quarterback to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has been in the league since 2009 and won the Super Bowl LVI in his first season with the Rams in 2021.
Fans who saw the tweets weren't exactly thrilled with Dov Kleiman putting Will Levis on such a high shelf. Some were quick to say that if he was comparable to Stafford, then he should be getting drafted first overall, as the Rams quarterback did.
The scouting report on Will Levis continues to be high, but some question whether he will be able to play at that high of a level when he reaches the National Football League.
How long did QB Will Levis play at Kentucky?
Will Levis was a standout quarterback at Xavier High School in Middletown, Connecticut. He then committed to playing at Penn State University, where he enrolled in 2018. He redshirted his freshman season and sat behind quarterback Sean Clifford.
Between the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined, he started just two games and appeared in a combined 14 games. In that time, he threw three touchdown passes and rushed for six touchdowns.
The Nittany Lions mostly utilized the quarterback in wildcat packages and towards the end of blowout games.
After Sean Clifford declared that he would return in 2021, he entered the transfer portal. He committed to the University of Kentucky and became a starter in 2021.
In two seasons as the starter in Kentucky, he threw for 5,232 yards, 43 passing touchdowns, 269 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He then finished his collegiate career by leading the Kentucky Wildcats to a Citrus Bowl victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes and declaring for the NFL Draft shortly after the bowl game.
Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator