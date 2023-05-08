Justin Fields is entering the third year of his career ahead of the 2023 NFL season. The Chicago Bears used this offseason to surround him with the best situation possible to potentially take a huge leap forward and really thrive.
The Bears used the free agency period, as well as the 2023 NFL Draft, to improve each position on the offensive side of the ball. They also acquired superstar wide receiver D.J. Moore via trade with the Carolina Panthers, giving Fields a legitimate weapon in the passing game.
NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky took all of this activity into account and boldly stated during an episode of "Get Up" that he believes Justin Fields will be among the probable candidates to win the 2023 NFL MVP award. He also projected Fields to have a similar season like Josh Allen did in his third year with the Buffalo Bills.
Orlovsky's bold prediction has caused NFL Twitter to go into a frenzy. Many fans blasted him for his apparently outrageous take and questioned his credibilty in making such a statement.
Here are some of the top Twitter comments:
As many of the commenters pointed out, it's extremely difficult for any player to win the NFL MVP award unless they are playing for a team that are true postseason contenders. Not only did the Bears miss the NFL Playoffs last year, but they finished with the worst record in the entire NFL.
While the Bears made huge improvements during the offseason, it's surely an uphill battle this year to become contenders. This severely damages Justin Fields' chances of being a contender for the MVP award. He will also need to drastically improve his passing numbers to match his elite rushing production.
Justin Fields' polarizing career statistics
Justin Fields recorded an impressive 1,143 rushing yards during the 2022 NFL season, the most among quarterbacks and ranking seventh among all players. He has now totaled 1,563 rushing yards in just 25 career starts. While he has proven to be an elite rusher, his passing numbers tell a much different story.
Fields passed for just 2,242 yards during the 2022 season, bringing his career total to 4,112 yards in 25 starts. He has also thrown for just 24 touchdowns, less than one per game, and an alarming 21 interceptions, nearly one per game. He has also completed less than 60 percent of his career passes. Fields needs to do much better in his passing numbers if he's to be among the MVP candidates in 2023.
