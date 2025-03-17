Aaron Rodgers remains one of the best available quarterbacks in free agency and he has interest from multiple teams.

The two teams that are reportedly the most interested in Rodgers are the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants. However, according to multiple reports, his preferred destination is the Minnesota Vikings.

Although that is his preferred location, no offer has been made by Minnesota and there are no indications that the team is interested in Rodgers.

With Rodgers' future up in the air, former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky is pushing for the Vikings not to sign him. He thinks that the team moving on from Sam Darnold after a successful season shows that they are committed to their future — second-year QB J.J. McCarthy.

“I have been outspoken, if I was Minnesota or in that building, I would not do that," Orlovsky said on Monday, via 'Up & Adams.' "There's nothing negative against Aaron. I just feel that once Minnesota let Sam Darnold walk out of their building, they made a clear line of demarcation. We are moving forward with JJ McCarthy, and I think that's the right decision.

"Do I think if Aaron goes there, he would play well? I think a lot of quarterbacks that go to Minnesota would play well. But I think just in that moment, Minnesota, let's go to the future.”

Rodgers could follow Brett Favre's footsteps by going from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings.

The belief is that the Minnesota Vikings prefer J.J. McCarthy over Aaron Rodgers

JJ McCarthy during Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings - Source: Getty

While Aaron Rodgers could be an option for the Minnesota Vikings at QB next season, the team is reportedly leaning toward committing to J.J. McCarthy.

ESPN insider Jeremy Folwer said that teams are waiting on Rodgers' next move but the feeling is the Vikings will probably not get involved with him as they want to develop McCarthy.

"Teams are waiting this out, waiting on Rodgers," Fowler said on Monday, via The Purple Persuasion. "The feeling is there's not just a money consideration here. There's fit, there's surroundings, all those things. Minnesota Vikings are sort of on the periphery here. Sources there tell me that it's possible they get involved with Rodgers, but the feeling this week has been probably not. They want to develop J.J. McCarthy."

McCarthy tore his meniscus in the 2024 preseason, keeping him sidelined for the entire campaign. Sam Darnold played the full year and led Minnesota to a 14-3 record, appearing in the playoffs.

Many thought that if the Vikings weren't committed to their first-round QB from last year's draft, they'd retain Darnold for another season. After Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, some believe they are fully invested in McCarthy.

