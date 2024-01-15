“Dan Quinn is a complete fraud”: Fans call out Cowboys DC as Jordan Love’s Packers shock world in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys and their defense led by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn had a classic beatdown put on by the Green Bay Packers. After winning the NFC East division, the Cowboys entered the playoffs with the second seed in the NFC and many had expectations of them making a Super Bowl run.

Hosting the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys were favorites to win but they had an embarrassing performance against the Cowboys. The Packers led the Cobowys 27-0. After scoring 48 points, the Packers elected to rest their starters for the rest of the game.

NFL fans react to Dan Quinn's defense having a horrible performance against the Dallas Cowboys

In the aftermath of the Cowboys' disappointing defensive display, fans heavily criticized defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for the team's performance. Some think Quinn won't get a head coaching job after he was considered to be a hot head coaching candidate this off-season.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

The Green Bay Packers will face the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers next week

George Kittle during Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

Following the Green Bay Packers upset over the Dallas Cowboys, the Packers will travel to San Francisco to take on the No. 1 seed 49ers. The 49ers, being the No. 1 seed, were the only team in the NFC to enjoy this week off as the other six playoff teams played this weekend.

With the loss, Dallas' season is over with many looking at their season as a disappointing one with the first-round loss.

While the odds aren't out yet, one can assume that the 49ers will open as hefty home favorites despite Jordan Love and the Packers hot streak. The last time the Packers and 49ers squared off was in 2022 when the 49ers won 13-10 in the NFC divisional round.