“Dan Snyder level front office”: NFL fans slam Bengals over Shemar Stewart contract dispute

Shemar Stewart left the Cincinnati Bengals' mandatory minicamp on June 12 over contract disputes. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the contract holdup is over specific clauses that could affect his guaranteed money.

Fans poured into the comments section and thrashed the Bengals front office's handling of Stewart's contract.

One fan said, “Bengals got a Dan Snyder level of Front Office.”

Another wrote, “Is the front office just bad or is the owner cheap?”

“If anyone can show us the Bengals as the only team to have a voidable conduct detrimental to team clause, I’ll cash app you right now,” wrote one more.

An X user tweeted, “The Bengals are penny pinching? I’m absolutely STUNNED. Get Joe Burrow to New York where they have TWO organizations that know how to run competent franchises.”

“Dude was a reach to begin with. Bengals screwed up big time on this one,” said one fan.

One more commented, “This will go down as the biggest bust in NFL history.”

The controversy has delayed Stewart’s paperwork, and a consensus has yet to be reached between the 17th pick of the 2025 NFL draft and the AFC North franchise.

Shemar Stewart and Zac Taylor acknowledge the contract holdout

Stewart’s start to his NFL career has hit a delay as the 21-year-old Florida native has stepped away from mandatory minicamp over a contract dispute. The issue centers on one point - the protection of guaranteed money.

The language in the contract could reportedly allow the Bengals to recoup bonuses if Stewart were released before his contract expired. Previous Bengals first-rounders on the roster, like Myles Murphy and Amarius Mims, didn’t have such language in their contracts.

Shemar Stewart said he isn’t asking for more money, flashier perks, or an exception, but only for consistency.

"In my case, I'm 100 percent right," Stewart said on first day of Bengals minicamp. "I'm not asking for nothing that's never been done before."

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor commented on Stewart’s absence after the minicamp ended. He informed reporters that the young defender had been attentive in meetings and eager to learn.

The concern is that more Cincinnati players like Trey Hendrickson have skipped practice due to contract limbo.

